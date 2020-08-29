As Gov. Andy Beshear’s statewide mask mandate continues, the Barren River District Health Department has been tasked with its enforcement.
Health department Director Matt Hunt said there have yet to be any citations issued for noncompliance at the local level because the department just recently received the forms and guidelines from the state Department of Health and is still getting further guidance on enforcement.
Hunt said as the department continues to get a better idea on the guidelines, it will continue to work with local businesses.
“We have been providing education and information for business owners for quite some time,” Hunt said. “I will say we have a great business community in all of the eight counties in which we serve. I think they are wanting to do the right thing.”
Hunt said Beshear's executive order is more focused on businesses than individuals. In an email to the Daily News, Kentucky Labor Cabinet Office of the Secretary Executive Advisor Cali E. Mills said the state or local health department can take enforcement action against businesses, but the Labor Cabinet does not have enforcement authority against individuals.
“Complaints to the Labor Cabinet run the gamut from individuals, households and small mom-and-pop businesses to multi-million dollar chain stores,” Mills said in the email. “We contact local health departments regarding complaints we receive that pose a dire public health emergency, since they are on the ground and can move more quickly. We attempt to coordinate with local health departments before going out to inspect in case they have already addressed an issue. We also take referrals from local health departments when they need additional assistance with businesses.”
Hunt said businesses have mostly adhered to the mask mandate.
“For the most part the businesses of southcentral Kentucky have really embraced this,” Hunt said. “We stand ready to educate and to help those business owners along the process at any given time, but especially after we receive more guidance from the state regarding those executive orders.”
According to Hunt, education is provided to a business upon a first finding of a violation, with the second offense being a $50 fine. A third offense is a $75 fine with fourth and subsequent offenses $100 each.
Hunt said the ultimate goal is to educate and inform business owners to do the right thing.
“I think that is the best route to take for the public,” Hunt said. “We will definitely educate in the beginning.”
Hunt said he has been encouraged that the mandate is working.
“The numbers are starting to stabilize,” Hunt said. “They are plateauing at a higher rate than they did the first wave, but I am very proud of what I am seeing in Bowling Green and in Warren County. I go out to lunch or I go to run a work-related errand, I am seeing a lot more mask wearing than prior to the mandate. I am very pleased to see the number of individuals wearing masks to not only protect themselves but others as well.”
