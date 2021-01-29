As of Thursday morning, the Barren River District Health Department had administered more than 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but it has a waiting list of at least 2,700. Those individuals are not likely to get vaccines for several more weeks.
The department has been informed by the Kentucky Department for Public Health that it will not receive any doses for at least three to four more weeks, according to BRDHD Director Matt Hunt.
The department does have an “ample supply” of second doses for people in Phases 1A and 1B of vaccine distribution who received their first dose, he said.
Everyone on the waiting list is at least 70 years old as the health department focuses on vaccinating those who fall under Phase 1B, which includes people who are at least 70 years old.
“I’m confident in our ability to currently supply a second dose of the vaccine,” Hunt said. “We are thankful for the vaccines which we do receive, and we are indeed administering those we get as soon as possible.”
Hunt said the health department and The Medical Center at Bowling Green are receiving “just barely enough” vaccines to administer, but the health department may share vaccines with The Medical Center once the supply increases.
The Medical Center and health department are provided vaccines based on how the state allocates what is provided from the federal government.
Hunt said most people in Phase 1A (long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and health care personal) and Phase 1B’s first responders and K-12 personnel in the area have been vaccinated.
The health department previously vaccinated K-12 school personnel in Butler, Edmonson, Hart and Metcalfe counties while area hospitals vaccinated school personnel in other counties, such as The Medical Center, which covered Warren County.
The Medical Center and health department are the only health care entities in Warren County currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
At the start of vaccine distribution, the state selected 13 regional hospitals and all the health departments throughout Kentucky to administer the vaccine. The Medical Center was one of those 13 hospitals.
Those wishing to add their name to the health department waiting list can visit http://redcap.link/ brdhdvaccine.
Hunt said registering online is the fastest way to get on the list. Vaccines are administered at the health department in Bowling Green. Those who do not have internet access can call the health department at 270-781-8039 and press option 1.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
