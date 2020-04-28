Warren County’s reputation as a coronavirus “hot spot” is growing, but closer examination of the numbers reveals a more nuanced reality.
Barren River District Health Department Director Matt Hunt discussed the case numbers, business reopenings and related issues in a Daily News interview Tuesday.
With at least 263 confirmed cases as of Tuesday evening, Warren County has the second most of any Kentucky county, trailing only Jefferson County, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s statewide tally. Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday discussed the number of Bowling Green-area cases as he talked about the new testing location at South Warren High School, and the New York Times reported Tuesday that – at least according to the Times’ methodology – Bowling Green has the seventh-highest average daily growth rate of cases in the country.
The state’s official count and the tally maintained by the Barren River District Health Department do not necessarily match because of different reporting methods. As of Tuesday, the local health department announced there are 448 total cases in its eight-county region, including 280 in Warren County, 88 in Butler, 23 in Simpson, 27 in Edmonson, 16 in Barren, eight in Logan, five in Hart and one in Metcalfe. Of those 448 people, 93 have reportedly recovered. There are at least 14 confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River health department.
Meanwhile, the KDPH’s COVID-19 Dashboard said as of Tuesday evening that there are 263 cases in Warren, 113 in Butler, 24 in Simpson, 17 in Edmonson, 15 in Barren, eight in Logan, nine in Allen and two in Hart.
Hunt said the number of cases in the region are primarily “related to increased testing and population.” He noted that Bowling Green is the third-largest city in the state, so a high case number in Warren County would be expected.
The New York Times’ ranking, meanwhile, only includes cities with populations of more than 50,000. It also includes all southcentral Kentucky cases under the Bowling Green umbrella.
When taking population into account, the Warren County numbers aren’t as dire.
The COVID-19 Dashboard, for example, showed that Hopkins County, with 46,000 residents, had 191 cases as of Tuesday evening, while Warren County, with 133,000 residents, had 263 cases. That equates to about one coronavirus case for every 241 Hopkins County residents and one case for every 506 Warren County residents.
Butler County, with 113 cases and 13,000 residents, has had one confirmed case for every 115 residents.
The listings of case totals also do not include a key variable – how many people have been tested.
While Hunt said the health department would like to let people know exactly how many people have been tested locally, getting that information has been difficult as the various labs and facilities doing the testing might not all report those numbers to the local health department.
What does seem certain is that more local testing “will mean there will be more cases,” Hunt said. But despite the higher case count, more testing is “a good thing,” Hunt said, even if it is “uneasy to see the numbers going up.”
Government officials across the country have been discussing a gradual reopening of businesses and services once the number of cases reaches a plateau – a metric that “seems to be a moving target,” Hunt said.
“I do think we are getting close to the peak of that curve,” he said, but “by no means is it going down.”
With any reopening, “I think (the number of cases) will increase slightly,” he said. “I think we have done a good job as a whole on social distancing. As stuff reopens, we might see some increase.”
Bowling Green and Warren County governments issued a joint news release Tuesday addressing the status of reopening and urging local residents to stay the course.
“While many cities and states are beginning the process of reopening their economies, Bowling Green and Warren County are just now beginning to see ‘peak’ numbers with testing and hospitalization of COVID-19. City of Bowling Green Mayor Wilkerson and Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon want to urge residents to continue to be healthy at home and practice social distancing,” the release said.
“We are not quite over the hump yet, and we need those who reside in Bowling Green and Warren County to continue to diligently practice social distancing until we see our COVID-19 cases begin to decrease,” Wilkerson said in the release.
“The people of Warren County have all adjusted our lives and altered our behavior for weeks, and in most cases at great personal sacrifice,” Buchanon said in the release. “Now, we all want to get back to our lives and need to get back to work. But we must do this cautiously and safely, to prevent a spike that will set us back farther, and put us all in a far worse health and economic position. ... Social distancing and wearing a mask whenever you must be out or at work, to help protect you and others will be a new normal for all of us for some time to come.”
Hunt said his greatest concern is that bordering states that are reopening more quickly might result in Kentuckians traveling to those states and bringing back coronavirus cases.
The governor’s mantra of “Healthy at Home might become Healthy in Kentucky,” Hunt said.
“Across the state we have done a good job of flattening the curve, but we can’t let up now,” he said.
– Follow News Director Wes Swietek on Twitter @BGDNgovtbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.