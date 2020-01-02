Lacing up new running shoes, blending kale smoothies, signing up for ballroom dancing – there are a lot of ways people start their new year.
But these often health-related, self-guided goals could benefit from a little expertise and high-tech medical insight.
And next weekend, people will have that opportunity with Med Center Health’s annual Health and Wellness Expo from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 at Sloan Convention Center.
“It’s for anyone that is looking to lead a healthy lifestyle, whether they’re continuing a path or getting started,” said Sarah Widener, director of health and wellness at Med Center Health.
The expo returns with about 70 vendors across a variety of medical, fitness and wellness specialties.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., there will be demonstrations every 30 minutes. Watch for competitive jump ropers, fitness demos, groovy dance performances, healthy cooking in a pinch and hands-only CPR.
Outside, there will be tours offered to children and adults through Bowling Green Fire Department and Med Center Health EMS trucks and trailers.
The expo will also offer free screenings for blood sugar, EKG, ear function, oral cancer, posture, strength, stroke risk, blood pressure, pulmonary function, body fat and kidney health.
For those interested in blood sugar screenings, it’s recommended to avoid eating or drinking calories for four hours prior – but the screening is well worth it, according to Widener.
“There are a lot of people walking around (unknowingly) with prediabetes,” Widener said, referring to the condition of high blood sugar that will turn into type 2 diabetes if left untreated.
The often preventable condition can cause heart disease, strokes, kidney disease, eye problems, dental disease, nerve damage and foot problems, according to the National Institutes of Health, so screening is a smart choice.
“It’s extremely important, because it leads to so many other issues,” Widener said.
Similarly, many people are unaware they have high blood pressure, which affects about one in three adults in the U.S. Though common and often asymptomatic, over time high blood pressure damages the heart, brain, arteries, kidneys, eyes and sexual function.
Widener recommends routinely monitoring blood pressure, whether at home or by a physician.
Over the years, Widener has heard encouraging feedback from people who sought treatment or initiated lifestyle changes after discovering issues at the expo.
“It’s a great one-stop shop for health needs,” Widener said. “Some people don’t know what they need to know.”
– Follow reporter Caroline Eggers on Twitter @eggers dailynews or visit bgdaily news.com.
