A preliminary hearing for a Rockfield man accused of stabbing someone during a shooting incident that left his father dead was postponed because it was uncertain whether the suspect had an attorney.
Bradley Heard, 37, was set to appear Friday in Warren District Court for a preliminary hearing in a case in which he is charged with first-degree assault.
Heard is accused of stabbing Daniel Moore, 35, of Greensburg, with a knife Feb. 14 outside Heard’s home on Galloways Mill Road.
The alleged assault was part of an incident investigated by Kentucky State Police in which Moore is accused of shooting and killing Heard’s father, 74-year-old Russell Heard.
During Friday’s court appearance over video conferencing, Heard said he spoke with attorney Dennie Hardin earlier in the week.
Hardin, who represents Bradley Heard in an unrelated criminal case, was called into the video conference to clarify the issue.
Hardin said he had not been retained to represent Bradley Heard before telling him to get in touch with him after the court appearance.
Warren District Judge John Brown rescheduled the preliminary hearing for Wednesday.
According to court records and prior testimony, Moore had reportedly gone to the Heard property to retrieve a gun.
A witness told KSP that Moore spoke with Russell Heard in an effort to get Bradley Heard to return the gun to him.
At some point, a verbal confrontation broke out, and then Bradley Heard emerged from the house armed with two knives, KSP Detective Courtney Milam testified in a preliminary hearing in Moore’s criminal case last month.
Moore suffered a stab wound in the shoulder and shot Bradley Heard three times, according to court records. Police responding to the scene found Russell Heard dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Moore was located by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office traveling on Russellville Road near Interstate 165 and was taken to The Medical Center for treatment of a knife wound. He was then arrested on a charge of first-degree manslaughter.
Bradley Heard remained hospitalized for several days before being served March 16 with an arrest warrant charging him with assaulting Moore.
Commented