SCOTTSVILLE – A preliminary hearing in an Allen County murder case was postponed for two weeks after a subpoena from the Allen County Attorney’s Office failed to reach the lead investigator in the case.
Visiting Judge Steve Hurt postponed the hearing for Derek Lucas until Oct. 16.
Lucas, 21, of Jamestown, Ind., is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Justin Wix, 47, whose body was found May 7 outside his home at 151 Stinson Lane near the Tennessee state line.
Kentucky State Police Detective Jonathan Johnson, the lead investigator, was anticipated to testify Wednesday in Allen District Court regarding probable cause.
Attorneys in the case learned shortly before the scheduled hearing, however, that a subpoena to direct Johnson to come to court listed a different detective.
Johnson was in Horse Cave at the time the hearing was set to begin.
Lucas is being held in Allen County Detention Center under a $500,000 cash bond.
Lucas, Sevonte Sumpter-Bey, 20, of Brownsburg, Ind., and a juvenile resident of Indiana were served with arrest warrants last month and taken into custody in connection with Wix’s death.
An arrest warrant signed Sept. 18 details how Johnson learned that a juvenile living in Indiana claimed to have information regarding Wix’s death, leading him and another detective to travel there to meet with the juvenile. Through that meeting, detectives learned three people claimed to have committed the crime, records show.
Law enforcement in Indiana put KSP in touch with Sumpter-Bey, who reportedly confessed to driving to Wix’s residence with the intent to commit a robbery.
“Sumpter-Bey stated to Indiana authorities when he, along with Derek Robert Lucas and a juvenile entered the residence/trailer of Justin Wix, a shootout ensued and Wix was wounded,” Johnson said in the arrest warrant. “Sumpter-Bey further stated a gun was taken from Wix’s possession after he was wounded and that gun, along with the gun used to shoot Wix, were both thrown in a local creek in Indiana.”
The arrest warrant does not state whether Lucas gave a statement to police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.