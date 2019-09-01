Typical summer weather conditions will be with us for the foreseeable future. The heat and humidity will hang around Sunday, with highs topping out in the low 90s. This will be a rinse and repeat forecast every day through Wednesday. Relief arrives Thursday, when cooler, drier air will settle in after a passing cold front. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 92˚/Low 69˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 91˚/Low 70˚ Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 93˚/Low 68˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 90°/Low 70° Partly Sunny
- Thursday: High 82°/Low 63° Mostly Sunny
