Heat, humidity, clear skies in forecast Aug 17, 2023

Heat and humidity will be on the increase through the remainder of the week. This will be thanks to sunny skies coinciding with southerly winds. For more forecast info, see https://wxornotBG.com.

Thursday Low 61˚ / High 84˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday Low 65˚ / High 85˚ Mostly Sunny 
Saturday Low 63˚ / High 86˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday Low 65˚ / high 90˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday Low 66˚ / High 93˚ Mostly Sunny