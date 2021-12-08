Shawn Helbig, a veteran local law enforcement officer who came up short in his 2018 run for Warren County sheriff, is back in the political arena.
He filed Monday to run as a Republican for the sixth district magistrate seat on Warren Fiscal Court, a post now held by first-term magistrate Ron Cummings.
Helbig, who retired in 2018 after 19 years with the Bowling Green Police Department and 20 total years in law enforcement, is taking a leave of absence from his job as a detective on the staff of Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken, a post he has held for nearly three years.
"I've decided to take a leave of absence (to run for office)," Helbig said. "I don't know that I'm required to do that, but I thought it best that I step away."
If elected to the magistrate position, Helbig could not continue in the detective role.
He believes his years of experience in law enforcement and his leadership roles in the Fraternal Order of Police are good qualifications for a seat on fiscal court.
"If you look at where the county spends its money, public safety is a big part of that," said Helbig, 51. "My knowledge of public safety will be an asset on fiscal court. It's just a natural fit for me."
Helbig, who served 14 years as president of the Bowling Green Fraternal Order of Police lodge and has also served in leadership roles for the state and national FOP organizations, identified some possible areas of improvement in public safety.
"Our county is growing, which means we need growth in public safety," he said. "We need to start planning for a jail expansion, and our volunteer fire departments need to continue to grow and improve."
But Helbig said he won't limit himself to issues involving public safety. Recognizing that Warren County is among the fastest-growing counties in Kentucky, Helbig said he would like to help manage that growth.
"Planning and zoning issues have become hot-button topics," he said. "Maybe it's time to reevaluate how we do some of that.
"I can't fault anyone for buying and selling land for development, but it has to be managed and planned. We should get the infrastructure in place before we do these developments."
Helbig is so far the only challenger to Cummings, a Republican who defeated Democrat Robert Donoho to win the seat in 2018 and filed for reelection Nov. 3.
Cummings, a longtime local Realtor, defeated two challengers in 2018 to win the GOP nomination for magistrate. He said he is ready for another challenge.
"I'm going to go out there and work hard and do what I normally do," Cummings said. "I now have a track record on fiscal court, and hopefully that will speak for what I've done."
A staunch advocate of extending broadband internet service to all areas of the county, Cummings said the progress made on that and other issues should serve him well.
"I hope what I've done speaks volumes," he said. "I'm going to use all my strength to get reelected."
No Democrats have yet filed for the sixth district magistrate seat. The deadline to file for office is Jan. 7, but that could be extended as the Kentucky General Assembly addresses redistricting in the legislative session scheduled to begin Jan. 4.