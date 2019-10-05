Hemp harvest looks good, but market questions remain

The crop is in, but the jury is still out.
Workers at Westbrook Farms in Alvaton have been busy in recent days harvesting nearly 30 acres of a crop that's foreign to most of the passersby on H.E. Johnson Road.
Landon Westbrook decided in the spring to try growing hemp, a crop long dormant because it's a distant cousin to the marijuana plant but now in vogue because of the popularity of the cannabidiol oil that is extracted from hemp and is billed as therapy for ailments ranging from arthritis to cancer and heart disease.
The efficacy of the CBD extracted from hemp is still in doubt, and the same could be said for the plant's potential as a cash crop.
Doubts about payments for the product, financing for hemp processors and crop insurance for a crop with no recent market history have led many farmers to question the wisdom of those growing the plant.
But don't ask Westbrook what he was smoking when he decided in May to use a tobacco setter to put hemp plants in perfectly good soil for growing corn or soybeans.
He and local agriculture specialist Mike Bullock are sold on the future of the crop, especially now that the federal Farm Bill has taken it off the controlled substances list and made it an ordinary agricultural commodity.
Westbrook believed in May and still believes today that hemp is a great alternative to corn and soybeans, both of which have been experiencing depressed prices recently.
"I feel that money is out there to be made on this crop," Westbrook said Friday. "I've never heard anybody who has taken the (CBD) product say it didn't help them. There are just a few little minor glitches right now."
While acknowledging the hurdles of financing and crop insurance, Bullock is equally bullish on the crop that was routinely grown in Kentucky during the 19th century and the early part of the 20th century before being labeled a controlled substance.
"I don't think you can plan on getting filthy rich growing hemp, but you can make some good money," said Bullock, with Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College. "It's better than soybeans and corn per acre."
With hemp selling for about $7 per pound and with yields of 800 pounds or so an acre, Bullock sees great potential for the crop.
He compares hemp to tobacco, a crop that in its heyday could prop up farms struggling with depressed prices for other commodity crops.
"You're not going to be able to grow thousands of acres of it, like with corn and soybeans," Bullock said. "But you can grow a few acres of it along with other crops. We have some farmers really interested in it and some who just want to stick with what they've been doing."
Statewide, interest in hemp is on the rise. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said 1,035 applications to grow a total of 42,086 acres of hemp were approved this year, a big jump from the 16,100 acres approved in 2018.
And those in the hemp processing business are beginning to see great potential in the state in general and southcentral Kentucky in particular.
Three companies aiming to process hemp – Kentucky Bioscience in Warren County, Best Buds Botanicals in Barren County and Ag Science Solutions in Simpson County – have been approved for tax incentives by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.
Already operating in Murray, Kentucky Bioscience is looking to expand its operation by moving to a bigger facility in Warren County.
"A lot of good things are happening with hemp," Bullock said.
Westbrook, who has a contract to sell his hemp to Winchester-based hemp processor Atalo Holdings, sees mostly positives with hemp, if some of the growing pains of the new crop can be worked out.
"They (Atalo) kinda had a hiccup in their financial situation," said Westbrook, 31. "But I think everything will be fine."
Will his 30-acre experiment with hemp continue after this year?
"The yield per acre has been good," said Westbrook, who has much of his crop already bagged or in drying boxes in preparation for shipping to Atalo. "There's a lot of labor to hemp, but it's not hard.
"I'm not 100 percent sure what I'm going to do (next year) yet. It depends on the payment. If we make some money, I'll do it again."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.