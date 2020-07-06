As a crop, hemp hasn’t lived up to the hype. But that could soon change, and southcentral Kentucky may be on the forefront of hemp’s resurgence.
Beset by federal regulatory hurdles and financing issues for both growers and processors, hemp has lost favor with many farmers, some of whom grew the crop after the 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized it only to find no viable market for it.
“It was sort of like a gold rush,” said Caren Wilcox, executive director of the U.S. Hemp Growers Association. “We got an oversupply and, unfortunately, we were hit with a number of bankruptcies.”
The result, said Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College agriculture specialist Mike Bullock, was that “a lot of people have hemp left over.”
But hemp-industry watchers like Bullock and Wilcox see plenty of reasons to be bullish about the crop that’s in the same family as marijuana and has a myriad of potential applications from medicine to food and textiles.
“It’s still a very viable crop,” Wilcox said. “Slightly less acreage is being planted this year, so the oversupply should be taken care of.
“There’s a lot of underlying support for the crop in Kentucky, where there are knowledgeable farmers who know how to grow the crop. Kentucky seems to be ahead of the game.”
Based on the investments being made by a couple of hemp processors that have moved their operations to Simpson County, the crop’s future shows much more promise than its recent past.
“We did our research on where we wanted to start our company, and it came down to Colorado and Kentucky,” said Tony Notargiacomo, chief executive of the XYZ CBD Group that has purchased 130 acres in southern Simpson County as a site for growing hemp and processing the plant. “We selected Kentucky for its great climate and location.”
Notargiacomo hasn’t started operating on that site, although 4,000 square feet of greenhouse space is being built for growing starter plants. He’s aiming to work with local farmers, providing those plants and then processing the mature hemp, extracting the CBD (Cannabidiol) oil that goes into a myriad of products being promoted these days for their health benefits.
“We intended to build (the greenhouses) in the latter part of 2019,” Notargiacomo said. “But with what was happening in the hemp industry, it wasn’t the right time. Then we kinda hit the pause button during the (coronavirus) pandemic.”
Like much of retail, the market for CBD products cooled off during the pandemic after a couple of years of explosive growth. Before the coronavirus, the magazine Hemp Business Journal predicted 2020 consumer retail sales of $2.1 billion for CBD products, more than triple the sales volume of 2018.
Hemp entrepreneurs like Notargiacomo see the current market disruption as temporary.
“The industry, I believe, is going to take off tremendously,” said Notargiacomo, who moved from Texas to establish his company in Kentucky. “I think the future is extremely positive.”
Notargiacomo is hardly alone in being high on hemp.
Shyne Labs President Allan Huang believes in the crop so strongly that he moved his company from California to Simpson County.
Shyne Labs is already operating in a 12,400-square-foot plant in Franklin’s Wilkey North Industrial Park, where Huang and business partner Jon Miller have invested $9 million in equipment that allows the plant to transform hemp biomass into three types of products that can be sold to manufacturers of lotions, capsules, patches and food.
Touring the plant Thursday, Huang pointed out that Shyne can extract CBD oil from the hemp plants and make a dark, thick “crude oil” product that is approximately 60 percent CBD.
That can be further refined into a distillate product, a translucent oil that has had the waxes or undesirable compounds removed from the original plant and is around 80 percent CBD.
Finally, Shyne is able to produce the purest form of CBD, a crystalline solid or powder called CBD isolate that Huang said is 99 percent pure. It is different from the other CBD products, which can contain up to 0.3% Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis that causes a “high.”
The Shyne plant can process up to 18,000 pounds of hemp plant material per day, and Miller said it is already ramping up production and working toward a goal of increasing employment from the current level of 20 workers to 60.
The increase in employment should also mean an increase in the amount of raw product Shyne purchases from local farmers willing to invest in hemp.
“We want to work with farmers from the local region who need their hemp processed,” said Miller, Shyne Labs chief operations officer and co-owner. “We see this as a long-term opportunity and are looking to build relationships with people in the industry for the foreseeable future.
“The CBD industry is still young and volatile, but we see massive growth happening within the next few years.”
So does Wilcox of the U.S. Hemp Growers Association, who sees hemp as possibly a more profitable alternative to traditional commodity crops corn and soybeans, both of which have seen slumping prices in recent years. But she still sees some regulatory roadblocks.
Although hemp was taken off the controlled substance list by the 2018 Farm Bill, this does not mean that all CBD products are legal moving forward.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Epidiolex, which contains a purified form of CBD, for the treatment of seizures in children. But other products derived from hemp are still awaiting approval and further research.
Wilcox believes approvals are coming, although they have likely been delayed by the focus on finding a vaccine for the COVID-19 disease.
“The FDA is trying to reach some conclusions,” Wilcox said. “The anecdotal reports are good. Millions of people have tried CBD products for all manner of issues.
“I think there are going to be good things found about CBD. FDA approval would set off all kinds of activity.”
