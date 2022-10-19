Lost River Cave’s stint as a suds factory may be over.
After a months-long investigation into the groundwater pollution issue, the City of Bowling Green Public Works Department has identified a source – Henkel Corp., a producer of laundry detergent, fabric softeners, dish care and other household products.
The source of the pollution was a broken piece of infrastructure inside the Henkel facility intended to handle waste materials that was leaking linear alkylbenzene sulfonates into the groundwater.
The piece of infrastructure passed underneath the facility and emerged further on in the groundwater system, which leads to Lost River Cave, said Matt Powell, city environmental manager.
On Sept. 16, the city issued Henkel’s 385 Southwood Court facility a Notice of Violation naming several violations of city stormwater regulations, including:
- an illicit discharge of non-naturally-occurring stormwater into the city’s storm sewer system;
- inadequate record-keeping and maintenance of injection wells;
- failure to properly report a pollutant release;
- lack of a comprehensive as-built drawing of facilities infrastructure; and
- removal of a critical component of the facility’s stormwater management plan without city approval or notification to build a parking lot.
Only the first two listed violations were directly related to the suds issue – the others were discovered along the way – but Henkel was given 30 days to create and submit a Corrective Action Plan addressing all of them in order to remain in compliance with the city.
Henkel was also ordered to immediately stop all discharges of non-stormwater fluids to its injection wells and take any and all measures necessary to find and eliminate points where illicit discharges may be taking place.
The suds investigation is over for now, Powell said. There are no longer any signs that any illicit discharges are moving downstream, which points to Henkel as being the sole culprit, he added.
“We don’t have any indicators that anybody else is contributing at the moment.”
Ever since Henkel was identified as a source, the “entire interested group” – City of Bowling Green Department of Public Works, Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, the Kentucky Division of Water and Henkel – has held weekly meetings to discuss what occurred and the steps forward to avoid future problems.
Right now, Powell said they are looking through Henkel’s CAR, which includes a 24-month monitoring plan, among other measures – and tweaking things as they see fit.
Jenny Schiavone, Henkel’s vice president of communications, said in an email to the Daily News that the corporation is fully cooperating with the city to address the issues raised in the Notice of Violation.
“Protecting our environment is one of our top priorities,” Schiavone wrote. “Henkel has cooperated diligently to support local officials in their ongoing investigation into potential sources of the foaming in the Lost River Cave, and we will continue to do so.”
As a penalty, the city requires Henkel to reimburse them for all costs incurred during the investigation. Powell said he hadn’t tallied the official figure yet, but that it was “not huge,” and Henkel had already begun paying directly for things like samples and the analysis costs.
Henkel is not legally obligated to pay Lost River Cave back for any out-of-pocket expenses, though, Powell said.
Nonetheless, Rho Lansden, executive director of Lost River Cave, said the city has done a great job in its investigation.
“I’m very pleased that the investigation has led them to find potential sources,” Lansden said. “I’m very happy to know that the companies are now being officially notified.”
Locating the source of the suds pollution was more complex than it may have seemed, Powell said. For one, the samples cost about $1,800 apiece, which made matching chemicals at the site of pollution with potential sources prohibitively expensive.
“I found a fingerprint at the crime scene, but I need a database to compare that to,” Powell said. “When we’re talking about linear alkylbenzene sulfonates, we’re talking about hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of compounds. I know there was a big push in the beginning of ‘Why aren’t you guys sampling for this, that or the other thing?’ Because it’s an incredible amount of money to spend, and it doesn’t really move our case forward.”
The investigative team needed to start with a “suspected source” so they could narrow down what they were sampling for specifically, Powell said. In Henkel’s case, the city was able to make a match between the chemicals leaking out of the broken piece of infrastructure and those appearing in Lost River Cave.
So, why wasn’t Henkel immediately a “suspected source,” since they are well known for producing detergent and there was clearly soap in the water?
Because soap is used in so many places, like car washes and apartment complexes where people do their laundry. The knowledge that the pollution was soap was not enough on its own to narrow it down, Powell said.
Plus, the city had conducted four inspections of Henkel in the previous year without finding any problems, he added.
Eventually, after the agencies had tested every other potential source they could think of and exhausted all other options, they asked Henkel to do voluntary, internal testing.
“It was, ‘Hey, we’re at our wits end. We can’t find this anywhere else. It looks exactly like you guys. Let’s start testing some of your infrastructure. Maybe something’s leaking through the floor and then went out to the cave system that way,’ ” Powell said. “And that’s when everything kind of started to unravel.”
Without Henkel’s cooperation, the suds would probably still be an issue, Powell said. Going forward, the entire team is determined to avoid repeating history, he said.
“I know from the outside looking in that it must have felt to everybody like nobody was doing anything,” he said. “But we were quite literally doing 10-12 hours a day, every day for weeks at a time.”