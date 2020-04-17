Henkel Corp. announced Thursday plans to reopen its Bowling Green laundry detergent plant Friday after a three-day shutdown ordered by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet for failure to meet mandates related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Marjorie Arnold, chief of staff for the Labor Cabinet, said Wednesday in an email that Henkel was issued “an order to cease operations Tuesday for failure to properly implement the Centers for Disease Control guidance on social distancing in the workplace.”
Arnold said such closure orders would be lifted only after the company is "able to show a viable plan to achieve the CDC guidance on social distancing in their workplace."
Henkel, which has reported having positive cases among its 800-person workforce of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, issued a statement Thursday afternoon indicating the plant has met that requirement.
An email from Henkel North America External Communications Director Seona Skwara contained this company statement: "On April 14, we were directed by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet to take a temporary shutdown at our Bowling Green Laundry and Home Care facility to put in place additional social distancing measures.
"While we had already taken significant measures to safeguard our employees prior to the inspection, we have cooperated fully with the Labor Cabinet and satisfied their requirements for a restart of production. We acknowledge the support of the Labor Cabinet and are pleased that a safe startup of operations is currently underway so we can resume production on Friday, April 17 of the laundry detergent products that are so essential to society to help consumers maintain home hygiene during this crisis."
A Thursday message on Henkel's human resources phone line instructed employees to report to their regular shifts Friday.
Germany-based Henkel makes Snuggle, Persil and other laundry products.
Henkel has been growing locally and earned the 2018 Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Award. Last year, Henkel and Austria-based ALPLA said they would join forces to build a 170,000-square-foot packaging operation on the Henkel campus.
The local 2.3 million-square-foot Henkel plant was previously Sun Products before being purchased by Henkel in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.