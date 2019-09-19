She’s traveling the state in her campaign for Kentucky secretary of state, but Heather French Henry hasn’t lost sight of what has been her favorite cause since being crowned Miss America in 2000.
In Bowling Green on Wednesday to speak to the Noon Rotary Club, Henry spent much of her time touting her support of military veterans. A Bracken County native and the daughter of a Vietnam War veteran, Henry raised awareness of homeless veterans during her reign as Miss America and has served as both deputy commissioner and commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.
“A lot of people saw being crowned Miss America as a destination point, but it allowed me to find another platform to help our military veterans,” said the Democrat, who is married to former Kentucky Lt. Gov. Steve Henry. “As Miss America, I put veterans forward using that title.”
Henry – who travels with a wooden box containing both her ruby-encrusted crown and a collection of dog tags and awards given to her by veterans – addressed an issue of importance to many of the 50 or so Rotarians in attendance at Bowling Green Country Club: the possible location of a Veterans Administration nursing home in Bowling Green.
A site for the nursing home has been identified in the Kentucky Transpark industrial park in northern Warren County, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs approved the Bowling Green location four years ago but hasn’t yet funded it.
That could soon change, according to Henry.
“I was told that the federal government will be ready to come up with their match sooner rather than later,” said Henry, who explained that the federal government is responsible for 65 percent of the project that has been estimated to cost nearly $30 million. “Hopefully, in the next few years Bowling Green will get the veterans nursing home you deserve.”
Henry is running against Republican nominee Michael Adams, an attorney who has served on the Kentucky Board of Elections. She believes her experience with the Department of Veterans Affairs has prepared her to be secretary of state.
“I think it would be an easy transition from Veterans Affairs to secretary of state,” she said. “The secretary of state oversees voting in the state, and I have been involved in setting up polling locations in veterans homes.”
Henry said overseeing accreditation of veteran-owned businesses and other administrative functions have prepared her for similar secretary of state duties.
If elected, Henry said she would work to improve consistency in voting procedures across the state, implement programs to improve voter turnout and work to ensure cybersecurity in the voting process.
“I feel like every secretary of state has worked hard to increase voter turnout,” said Henry, 44. “I would like to work with school programs to educate students about the importance of voting and encourage participation.”
A landslide winner over three contenders in the May primary election, Henry is optimistic about her chances in the general election.
“I’m very confident in the campaign we’ve run,” she said. “It has been a very positive campaign. I don’t believe in diminishing my opponent. Regardless of the outcome, I’ve run the campaign in a manner that I am proud of.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.