A very cold, crisp, frosty feel Sunday morning will make way to improving conditions. High pressure will keep sunshine in the forecast, with afternoon highs recovering to near 70. The mercury will continue to climb as we get into the new workweek, with rain chances set to follow Tuesday into Wednesday and another shot of cooler air will follow as well. For more weather information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 69˚/Low 36˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 72˚/Low 42˚ Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 76˚/Low 46˚ Scattered Showers
- Wednesday: High 61˚/Low 50˚ Scattered Showers
- Thursday: High 64˚/Low 40˚ Mostly Sunny
