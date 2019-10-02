Glasgow's Highland Ridge Assisted Living was recognized as the first Community Event Award recipient by the Kentucky Center for Assisted Living. The award was presented at the KCAL Conference & Expo on Sept. 17-18 in Louisville.
Highland Ridge partners with Highland Elementary School kindergarteners in a “Kinder Bridge to Highland Ridge” reading program that benefits the students and residents. The assisted living facility also partners with Barren County High School's culinary department to surprise residents with baked sweets. Highland Ridge also works with local church and religious groups and businesses.
“I am honored that Highland Ridge was selected for the community event award,” administrator Lisa Riley said in a news release. “This is a testament to the hard work from our community and staff in providing quality care to our residents.”
