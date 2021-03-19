A plan to develop 13.5 acres near Highland Way and Nashville Road into apartments and some commercial businesses, strongly opposed by nearby residents, has cleared perhaps its biggest hurdle.
The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County, meeting via Zoom teleconference Thursday evening, viewed the continuation of a hearing on the proposed development that began March 4 and then voted 6-1 to approve a rezoning request put forth by property owners Sam Potter Jr. and Jeff and Betsy Harned.
Only those commission members who attended both the March 4 planning commission meeting that lasted past midnight and Thursday's meeting could vote on the application to rezone property at 603 and 611 Highland Way and 2310 Nashville Road.
Commissioners Shannon Blackburn, Sandy Clark, Debbie Richey, Velma Runner, India Unseld and Christiaan Volkert voted to approve the rezoning from single-family residential to multi-family residential and general business. Mary Belle Ballance cast the lone dissenting vote.
The rezoning, which must now go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval, got the OK from the planning commission despite many Highland Way residents voicing concerns about the impact of such a development on a well-established neighborhood.
Many of those residents were represented by Owensboro attorney Frank Stainback. Others, like Kathryn Shadowen, spoke against the plan to put as many as 76 apartments on the 5.9-acre residential parcel and as much as 52,000 square feet of commercial development on the 7.6-acre tract adjoining Nashville Road.
"I'm concerned that putting apartments up will change the neighborhood," Shadowen told the commissioners. "It will affect the quality of life and the property values.
"Most of the people living along Highland Way are opposed to this. You should take that into consideration."
In the end, the concessions made by Potter and the Harneds and related by attorney Tad Pardue were enough to win approval.
Pardue presented a list of changes to the development plan conditions, including:
- limiting the maximum height of structures in the general business zone to two stories instead of three.
- adding packaged liquor stores as a prohibited use in the general business zone.
- constructing an eight-foot wooden fence as a barrier along all property lines shared with property used for single-family residences.
- limiting the maximum height of structures that are within 40 feet of single-family residential property to one story.
- agreeing to a uniform color scheme for the buildings in the multi-family residential section.
Pardue said Potter – a Warren County district court judge – and the Harneds were not willing to commit to prohibiting fast-food restaurants and gas stations from the general business section, as requested by Stainback on behalf of his clients.
"We believe the changes we've made further solidify the compatibility of Judge Potter's development," Pardue said.
Stainback said he and his clients haven't yet decided what steps to take now that the rezoning is headed to the city commission, but he hopes "we'll have the opportunity to be heard in some way."
"It may or may not be public knowledge that there is substantial opposition to this application," Stainback said Friday. "It's evident that the people living in that area wish to preserve their residential community."
