One final day of the ruthless heat and humidity to put up with before cooler conditions and rain chances arrive. Highs on Wednesday afternoon will hit the mid-90s, with a pop-up storm unlikely, but not out of the question. More likely chances for showers and strong storms will arrive tonight into Thursday, as a cold front approaches and eventually stalls out over the area This should keep our pattern rather active all the way into the weekend. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 94°/Low 70° Isolated Storms
- Thursday: High 86˚/Low 65˚ Scattered Storms
- Friday: High 84˚/Low 67˚ Scattered Storms
- Saturday: High 85˚/Low 63˚ Scattered Storms
- Sunday: High 85˚/Low 64˚ Scattered Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.