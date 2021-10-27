Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower gave an update on developments in his office Wednesday at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Bowling Green, outlining how the county’s population growth shapes the way the office functions.
An annual growth rate of 1.6% in a county of about 137,000 residents has translated to the building of nearly 1,200 new single-family homes in the past two years. For the sheriff’s office, the growth equates to an increase in calls for service of all kinds.
“The increased tax revenue is a good thing, but then there’s a lot of demands for our services each and every day,” Hightower said. “So there’s a lot of things we have to focus on and project into the future if we are to continue to provide those services to our community.”
Hightower said that the new year will see deputies equipped with body-worn cameras for the first time in the agency’s history.
Body cameras worn by deputies responding to incidents will help provide a record of each incident.
This could help protect officers as they perform their job, which Hightower illustrated by citing an incident in which a man brought a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office alleging his rights were violated when he was taken into custody during the course of an investigation.
The man was located in Simpson County by a law enforcement agency based there equipped with body cameras, and the footage was crucial evidence in favor of the sheriff’s department in the lawsuit.
“With body cameras, even though there’s an investment of about $100,000 a year, I think we’ll get a huge return on our investment,” Hightower said.
The sheriff also said the department is beginning the process of training interested civilian employees on certain aspects of crime scene processing.
Modeled after a similar approach used by the FBI, civilian processors are trained in one specific aspect of crime scene work, such as photography or collecting fingerprints.
“When we have a large crime scene, everybody can come out and do their own specific part,” Hightower said.
The sheriff’s office has also recently hired former Kentucky State Police Post 3 Commander John Clark as a manager for the office’s school resource officers.
Hightower touched on law enforcement work during the course of the previous year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest brought about by a number of high-profile incidents involving the deaths of Black Americans during police interactions.
Hightower said that demonstrations organized and held locally over the past year were carried out without incident, thanks in part to law enforcement members meeting with organizers for discussions about law enforcement issues.
“A lot of times when people put on protests, they would ask us how can we ensure that we don’t have issues ...,” Hightower said. “Anytime we can build bridges in the community and form partnerships is extremely helpful.”
The sheriff also touched upon the federal George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, legislation aimed to reduce excessive force and misconduct in policing.
The act passed the U.S. House in March but has not passed the Senate, where negotiations broke down in the past month.
Hightower said he supported certain provisions of the bill that included banning no-knock warrants in federal drug cases and creating a registry that would prevent police officers who lose their job and certification to practice law enforcement from being hired by other agencies.
“If you’ve lost your certification in Kentucky, you shouldn’t be allowed to go someplace else,” Hightower said.
The sheriff said he opposed provisions ending qualified immunity, which protects officers from most civil lawsuits, and preventing the use of multiple stun gun strikes during an incident.
“Qualified immunity is not a get-out-of-jail-free card for criminal conduct, it’s (used) on the civil side,” Hightower said. “If you’re acting in good faith, doing what’s prescribed through policy and procedure and there’s set rules and regulations you’re following, and there hasn’t been any case law adverse to that, you would be covered under qualified immunity.”
