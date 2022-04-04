Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower will embark on a circuit of community meetings this month, resuming a practice of engaging with the public on local issues.
The three upcoming meetings will be in communities in the southern part of the county.
The first one, set for Thursday, takes place at Plano Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 2.
An April 14 meeting is scheduled at the old Alvaton High School gym, and a third meeting April 21 will be at the Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 2.
Each meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Residential development in the county’s southern half shows little sign of slowing, and Hightower said he sees this as an opportunity to speak with community members about how that growth may help dictate the type of service calls that come to the WCSO.
“There’s constant changes in the county and we’ve seen a lot of that in this particular area with growth and the development of new neighborhoods,” Hightower said. “It’s important to talk to people about how that’s affecting them and get an understanding of it and how that affects our response to calls for service.”
Hightower said he has invited representatives from the state highway department to talk with community members about ongoing road construction projects in the area.
Going back to his first year in office, the sheriff has made a practice of holding community meetings every few months to get a sense of the concerns that drive residents to seek solutions from the sheriff’s office.
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted those in-person gatherings, but Hightower said he is looking forward to resuming a schedule of meet-and-greet events.
“For me, going out into the community regularly is very important and I think it’s what an elected official is supposed to do,” Hightower said. “It’s important when we can break barriers and talk about what people’s expectations are and what we need in order to make a good case or take someone into custody for an alleged crime. We talk about our strengths and where we need help and how we can work with other elected officials to try to get the best responsive agency to meet our community’s growing needs.”
