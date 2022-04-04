Riding a wave of growth in pet food sales, Bowling Green’s Hill’s Pet Nutrition is planning an expansion that’s expected to create about 25 jobs over the next three years.
A news release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said Hill’s will invest $15 million over the next three years and increase its capacity by adding a packaging line at its facility on Turner Court.
It will continue a trend of growth both for Topeka, Kan.-based Hill’s and its Bowling Green plant.
Hill’s, a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive Co., opened its Bowling Green facility in 1987 and has invested more than $150 million in the operation over the past three decades.
Currently employing 171 people, the Bowling Green Hill’s plant will add roles in production, technology, food safety and administrative support as the company transitions to 24-hour operations, seven days a week.
“As a longtime member of the Bowling Green community, we are proud of our continued growth and our ability to add more jobs in the area, with a focus on attracting diverse candidates,” said Steve Nelson, plant manager for Hill’s Pet Nutrition.
Hill’s has carved out a niche in the pet food industry with its Prescription Diet and Science Diet brands formulated to help cats and dogs with health issues.
“Our diets help transform the health of pets and enrich the special relationship with their families,” Nelson said.
Despite a 2019 recall of 25 varieties of its canned dog food because of elevated and potentially harmful levels of vitamin D, Hill’s is enjoying rapid growth.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net sales for Hill’s Pet Nutrition totaled $885 million, up 12.2% year-over-year. Full-year net sales came to $3.3 billion, up 14.8% from 2020. Hill’s now makes up roughly 20% of Colgate-Palmolive’s total sales.
That performance is better than the pet food industry as a whole. Driven by a rising trend of pet adoption, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the global pet food market is growing by more than 4% per year.
The Hill’s announcement was hailed by Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch, who has been instrumental in bringing in new employers like Ball Corp. and Tyson Foods in recent months but welcomes the jobs boost from an existing employer.
“Helping our existing companies expand is a priority,” Bunch said. “Hill’s Pet Nutrition is a longstanding staple in the Bowling Green community, and it’s these existing businesses who are the backbone of our economy.”
The Hill’s expansion is being aided by state tax incentives.
Documents from the February meeting of the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority show that Hill’s was approved for up to $4.5 million in tax incentives through the Kentucky Reinvestment Act. That act is designed to help companies make significant capital investments to become more competitive, retain employment and increase productivity and efficiency.
Without the incentive, the KEDFA document says, the Hill’s expansion project “would not be economically feasible” and “the company would consider reinvesting and adding the (packaging) line at its existing facilities in other states.”