In a battle for a seat on the Kentucky Supreme Court, current Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Kelly Thompson took Warren County and both candidates awaited the results in the 17 counties that make up District 2.
Thompson finished with 16,946 votes in Warren County as he ran against Bowling Green-based attorney Shawn Alcott, who received 14,200 votes in the county, winning the most populous county in a district that extends from the Tennessee border up to the Ohio River and takes in three counties bordering Louisville.
A Bowling Green native whose local legal career included several years as chief public advocate in Warren County before spending 16 years on the state appeals court, Thompson appears poised to succeed retiring Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton as the high court's representative from District 2.
Alcott has spent several years with the Bowling Green law firm of Kerrick Bachert, working now as a health care attorney representing hospitals, clinics, doctors and other providers.
Though Alcott raised more money, Thompson touted his prior experience as a jurist as an advantage during the campaign, which saw nearly $300,000 raised between the candidates.
Thompson was in the overall lead as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, having won 10 counties that had reported their totals on the Kentucky Secretary of State's website in addition to Warren County.
Totals were unavailable for six of the counties in the district.
In other judicial elections, the newly-created 8th Judicial Circuit, Division 5 seat will be filled by J.B. Hines, who defeated Dennie Hardin in an election involving voters in Warren and Edmonson counties.
Hines had served as a 38th District judge presiding over misdemeanor and small claims cases in Edmonson, Butler, Ohio and Hancock counties, but judicial redistricting led to Edmonson County being added to Warren County in the 8th Judicial Circuit.
A former Edmonson County Attorney, Hines won majority votes in both Edmonson and Warren counties on the way to an overall victory of 16,969 votes to 14,218 votes for Hardin, a criminal defense attorney based in Bowling Green.
Hardin actually won among Election Day voters in Warren County by 98 votes, but Hines built up a significant lead among early and absentee voters in the county while also winning Edmonson County by 1,723 votes.
As circuit judge, Hines will preside over felony criminal cases, civil matters involving more than $5,000, land dispute title cases and contested probate cases.
Warren District Judge Kim Geoghegan retained her seat representing the 8th Judicial District, Divison 1, netting 19,215 votes and defeating challenger Blake Beliles, a Bowling Green attorney who earned 9,958 votes.
Geoghegan, a former prosecutor, was appointed to the district court last year to the complete the unexpired term of retired District Judge Sam Potter.
During her time as district judge, Geoghegan has helped establish Warren County Teen Court and created a District Drug Court, and hopes to now bring a Mental Health and Veterans Treatment Court to Warren County.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron won election to 8th Circuit, Division 1 Judge, where he will succeed retiring Judge Steve Wilson.
Cohron, who was unopposed, received 22,495 votes.
Warren Circuit Court Judge John Grise, Family Court Judges Catherine Holderfield and David Lanphear and Warren District Court Judges John Brown and Brent Potter won reelection after running unopposed.