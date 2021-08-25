GLASGOW – The Glasgow Electric Plant Board this month approved a contract for its new superintendent.
But before the board of directors approved the contract to employ David Puskala as EPB superintendent, it had a lengthy discussion Aug. 11 about what a special session can include and whether meeting in closed session to discuss the contract would violate Kentucky’s open meetings law.
The meeting agenda said the board would “consider going into special session,” rather than consider going into closed session to discuss the proposed contract.
EPB attorney Ron Hampton recommended the board not meet in closed session but rather discuss the contract in open session.
“I’m of the opinion that you could (go into closed session), but I’m recommending that you don’t,” Hampton said.
Board Chairman D.T. Froedge said: “This is as straight as it comes from how it is generally done. We’re hiring somebody.”
Board member Libby Short told Froedge the board doesn’t operate like a private corporation. “We have to comply by open meetings laws set forth by the state of Kentucky,” she said.
Froedge proposed the board meet in closed session anyway. “Let’s go into closed session, have a discussion and come back out and we will have an open discussion, the same issues, the same we just had so there is no issue that we have failed to cover,” he said.
Short then asked Froedge what would be the point of going into closed session if the board was going to come back out and have the same discussion.
“Because it seems we can’t take a vote unless we do,” Froedge said.
Melanie Reed, interim superintendent and finance officer for the EPB, said Hampton recommended the board not go into closed session. “He recommends you have all of your discussion in this open” session, Reed said.
Froedge then said he was in agreement with that recommendation and made a motion that all discussions be held in public.
Other board members told him he didn’t need a motion to have discussions about a contract in open session.
Froedge then made a motion to approve the contract, hiring Puskala.
When discussing the contract, Short said she had a couple of things that she’s “not real keen on.”
“No. 1, you’re wanting to pay $166,000 a year and some change to somebody that none of the three of you had questions for during an interview,” she said, referencing candidate interviews that were previously held.
The contract said Puskala will take over as EPB superintendent Sept. 13.
It said he will be paid an annual salary of $166,500 for the first year of his employment. For the second through the fourth year, and each year of any extension of the agreement, Puskala’s salary will increase by 5%.
Short disagreed with the 5% pay increases and said the board typically approves pay increases for all employees, including the superintendent, each year. She said pay increases are based on job performance.
A roll call vote to approve the contract was held. Froedge and board members Marlin Witcher and Glenn Pritchard voted to approve the contract. Short voted against approving it.