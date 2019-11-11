Local historian Ray Buckberry has spent much of his time compiling, researching and telling the stories of veterans who served in both world wars.
His research recently led to the story of Lt. James Lee Durham of Bowling Green, who Buckberry believes was the only Warren County soldier to die on D-Day.
“Durham lost his life and I wanted to know how,” Buckberry said. “I’ve been aware of Durham for a while. I knew Durham was out there and that he was airborne. It is a general area of interest for me.”
So, he started digging, contacting the 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum and the Cornelius Ryan Archives at Ohio University.
Durham was born Feb. 5, 1921. He graduated from College High School in 1939 and enlisted in the service company of the 149th Infantry of the Kentucky National Guard in the same year.
He went on federal active duty with that unit Jan. 17, 1941, and later transferred to enter engineering school at Fort Belvoir, Va. He was made a second lieutenant on Nov. 10, 1942.
Durham then became an engineer with Company B of the 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, arriving in Ireland in 1944 and then was moved to England to prepare for the invasion.
“Early on D-Day, June 6, 1944, the first combat action of the invasion of Normandy by the western allies involved a nighttime parachute drop behind the lines into German occupied France,” Buckberry said. “This was accomplished by the 101st Airborne Infantry Division, the 82nd Airborne Infantry Division and associated glider units. The assault by the 82nd Airborne Infantry division was the largest it ever attempted with 6,418 paratroopers and 378 aircrafts.”
Among those in the 82nd Airborne was Durham.
It was after Durham was on the ground that two different accounts of what happened to him emerged, according to Buckberry.
“There are two histories at this point,” Buckberry said. “One describes him being shot (by Axis troops) and then the other describes him being captured and taken by a truck convoy to St. Lo when Allied fighters came across the convoy and he was killed by friendly fire.”
Whatever actually happened, Durham’s parents were advised that he had been missing in action since June 6, 1944.
Buckberry said his research shows “no further communications from the War Department until over four years later when, in October 1949, the family was advised that their son’s body had been found.”
“There was a positive identification … the body had been located in an unmarked grave in an isolated French cemetery,” Buckberry said.
After Buckberry finished his research, his opinion is that Durham was killed by friendly fire while part of the convoy. That version of events was recounted in a book called “I Maintain The Right” by Peter Turnbull of the 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion.
Turnbull wrote about Durham being caught by enemy forces and being one of the 19 killed by friendly fire when the convoy was attacked by Allied forces.
“In my view, the more plausible explanation of Durham’s death … is described” in the book, Buckberry said.
“The large number of POWs in the convoy seems to make it very likely that the story could be corroborated or challenged. In a convoy operation, with no support units, it is likely that the Germans would have quickly buried the 19 dead or had that done by the other POWs or French civilians, as the convoy hurried to St. Lo.”
Buckberry said he was unable to find any of Durham’s living relatives in the region.
Durham’s body was moved to Bowling Green in April 1950 and a funeral service was conducted at the Satterfield, Eakin and Dawson Chapel on April 5, 1950. He is buried at Fairview Cemetery.
– Follow Daily News reporter Will Whaley on Twitter @Will_Whaley_ or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.