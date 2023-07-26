2023Intern_DoeAnderson_Imagewest
MaKenzie Bradley (from left), Isaac Teske, Kaity Weitlauf, Jack Quinn and Camaren Pursley began work this summer at Doe-Anderson Inc., which was founded in Louisville in 1915.

 Submitted

Louisville-based advertising agency Doe-Anderson Inc., one of the oldest firms in the country, welcomed five Western Kentucky University students this summer for an internship described as a “resume spotlight.”

