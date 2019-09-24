Lee Robertson ambled across the tarmac Monday at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport, eyeing a piece of history that was about to come to life.
For Robertson, the military-green B-17 Flying Fortress bomber with "Ye Olde Pub" emblazoned on the side wasn't a museum piece, but a part of his life.
"I was a tank driver, but I knew about the B-17," said Robertson, who served in the U.S. Army's 44th Tank Battalion in the Pacific theater during World War II. "The B-17 did more to end the war than any other plane because it dropped bombs that whipped the Japanese industry."
Robertson, 97, knows his history. The B-17 dropped more bombs than any other U.S. aircraft in WWII and played important roles in defeating both the Japanese and Nazi Germany.
Robertson watched the B-17's four 750-horsepower radial engines roar once again Monday as pilot Ray Fowler of the nonprofit Liberty Foundation took some local news media members on a short flight around Bowling Green.
The B-17, equipped with multiple .30-caliber machine guns and a payload of up to 4,800 pounds of bombs during its wartime history, was probably little more than a curiosity for any observers Monday as it buzzed above such local landmarks as the National Corvette Museum and Western Kentucky University.
"It's unbelievable that when you ask people today, they don't know much about World War II," Robertson said before the plane took flight.
The Georgia-based Liberty Foundation is trying to change that, taking the bomber around the country to raise both awareness and funds.
Fowler explained that "Ye Olde Pub" will be at the Bowling Green airport all week. One of more than 12,000 B-17s manufactured between 1936 and 1945, it is one of only 12 still flying today.
"It's important to keep it flying," Fowler said. "The B-17 paid an incredible price for our freedom."
The "Ye Olde Pub" plane pays tribute to the story of an American crew on a mission into Germany. Severely damaged and half its crew dead or wounded, the original "Ye Olde Pub" was escorted back to safety by a German pilot who didn't have the heart to shoot down the young crew.
That story is detailed in the book "A Higher Call" by Adam Makos. Now the Liberty Foundation is trying to keep that memory and the legacy of the B-17 and other historic aircraft alive through its tours.
The B-17 and a P-51 Mustang fighter plane of the type that often served as an escort to the bomber are on display at the Bowling Green airport each day this week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, the public will have the opportunity to take flights in both aircraft, starting at 9 a.m.
"We'll fly until people stop coming," said Fowler, a commercial pilot who volunteers his time to preserve the Liberty Foundation aircraft. "We're funded by donations and by people flying in the planes."
Flights on Saturday will cost $475 for a 30-minute ride in the B-17 and $1,195 for a 10-minute spin in the smaller, nimbler P-51.
Those prices help offset the cost of keeping these planes flying, Fowler explained.
He said it cost $10,000 just to get the B-17 to Bowling Green. The Liberty Foundation spends more than $1 million annually to keep the plane airworthy.
"What keeps these planes flying is the public," said Fowler, who explained that the Liberty Foundation's usual schedule of 40 to 45 stops has been cut back considerably this year because of some mechanical problems.
– More information about the aircraft and the flights can be found at the libertyfoundation.org website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.