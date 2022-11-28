Historic bakery to be On Target headquarters

Denton Cable, founder and owner of On Target Construction and On Target Cleaning and Restoration, poses in front of the former Honey Krust Bakery building on Adams Street that will soon be the new headquarters for his businesses.
Something’s cooking at the historic Honey Krust Bakery building at 1349 Adams St., and it has nothing to do with honey-infused bread.
Bowling Green businessman Denton Cable, his On Target Cleaning and Restoration business rising faster than the dough that was once ever-present in the 1930s-era Honey Krust building, has purchased the 22,000-square-foot brick structure to accommodate that growth.
Cable, through his Cable Holdings LLC, purchased the bakery building, the adjoining Hostess House and the rest of the block between 13th and 14th Avenues from John Ridley’s Top Best Ever LLC for $1.33 million and now aims to renovate the buildings and operate his cleaning and construction businesses out of them.
“We want to restore it to the way it was in the 1930s,” Cable said. “Ridley had down a great job of getting it cleaned up.”
Cable, a 28-year-old Missouri native who moved to Bowling Green in 2015, said On Target has been leasing space from SKY Property Management but has “outgrown that space.”
On Target started only six years ago with a single vehicle, Cable said, and now the business employs 30 people and has 20 vehicles on the road every day doing cleaning and restoration work at local apartment complexes and other businesses.
“We’ve grown quicker than I thought we would,” said Cable.
Now Cable faces what he called a “seven-figure renovation” that he expects to take 12 to 18 months to complete.
“The bakery is not in a state where we can move into it,” he said. “We’ll have to completely re-do all the utilities.”
When completed, the renovation will return the building to something resembling the type of activity it saw in the post-Depression era.
Honey Krust was a well-known bakery throughout the region, employing dozens of workers and delivering its bread made with a blend of milk and honey to Elizabethtown, Somerset, Hopkinsville and other communities.
Now it will be home to a fast-growing company that Cable said has found a niche.
“We’re pretty much the only non-franchised restoration company in town,” he said. “I came to Bowling Green and noticed a void in the market.”
Although he has a good number of employees, Cable said his restoration and construction companies won’t need all the space in the Honey Krust building.
He’s working with a local church to lease part of the building, but he doesn’t yet have plans for the rest of the block.
