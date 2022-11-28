Historic bakery to be On Target headquarters
Denton Cable, founder and owner of On Target Construction and On Target Cleaning and Restoration, poses in front of the former Honey Krust Bakery building on Adams Street that will soon be the new headquarters for his businesses.

 By DON SERGENT/dsergent@bgdailynews.com

Something’s cooking at the historic Honey Krust Bakery building at 1349 Adams St., and it has nothing to do with honey-infused bread.

