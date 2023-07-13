You could own one of Bowling Green’s best-known homes for just $995,000.
The historic “Boxwood” home at 1234 State St. was listed Sunday by Chad Smith, a Realtor with Coldwell Banking.
Nick Rabold, president of the Landmark Association, said the house is of “extreme architectural interest” to the association and community.
The house was built in 1843 and now sits on six-tenths of an acre, boasting over 3,700 square feet of living space. It includes a carriage house converted into a guest home and a spacious brick-walled garden.
Smith is more than just the Realtor – he also lived on the property for 15 years. One day, while walking down State Street looking at apartments, he came across James Skaggs, the late owner.
Skaggs wrote up a lease on a napkin and Smith wrote him a check.
“I moved in as a tenant into the carriage house and became friends with Dr. Skaggs, a semi-retired college professor and third-generation landlord,” Smith said. “I started doing odd jobs for him and wound up working in his rental business.”
Skaggs actually encouraged him to go into real estate, which he’s done since 2016. Smith says for 15 years, he took notes from Skaggs and grew increasingly close to the family.
When the time came to move, Smith didn’t go far – a home just down the street – which allowed him to help care for Skaggs in his later years. After Skaggs’ passing last February, Smith took on the job of selling the home.
Smith said he’d like to see a new owner with the same sense of community that he saw in Skaggs.
A number of Bowling Green socialites have resided in the home since its inception. Sara Clark, granddaughter of Bowling Green founding father Robert Moore, built the house with her husband, John, a master carpenter responsible for much of the ornate trim. A stone slab with “1843” still sits near the roof.
Pleasant J. Potter, namesake of Western Kentucky University’s Potter College, purchased the home in 1865 before gifting it to his daughter in 1888.
It was later sold to the O.V. Clark family in 1930, who had wealthy connections to Coca-Cola, and renovated with attention paid to preserving its original character. It has been featured in newspaper articles and Antiques Magazine.
Smith said the home is remarkably intact for its age, still featuring the original baseboards, trim and front entryway. New additions, such as the front door and garden stepping stones, were taken from other period-adjacent buildings to preserve a sense of history.
Despite its age, Smith said previous owners have always tried to keep amenities modern. The fireplaces are gas-powered and thermostat controlled, and a landline connection sits by the master bathroom toilet for any pressing phone calls.
Recent renovations include a new roof and sewer lines, but Smith said the vision of the house has always been about preservation.
Skaggs was often eager to open his home to others.
Boxwood “has always been part of the community,” Smith said. “It’s been host to fundraisers, parties, things like that, and we would like to see someone buy the home and continue to care for it.”
The Bowling Green Landmark Association will host a public garden party at the home on July 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $9 for children.