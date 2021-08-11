Having grown up on Chestnut Street, the sight of an historic Arts and Crafts-style home — first owned and built by Western Kentucky University’s first dean of history in 1908 — was familiar to Frank “Hamp” Moore.
Moore, who serves on the Bowling Green Independent School District Board of Education, never imagined he’d see the home hoisted onto a set of wheels to be relocated to Oaklawn Way.
But that’s exactly what he and a crowd of spectators witnessed Tuesday as crews worked to take down power lines to make way for the structure’s slow but steady promenade.
“I thought it was more likely that it would fall down,” Moore joked. He praised the home’s current owner, Jonathan Schwer, for his tireless work to make the move possible.
The move precipitated temporary power cuts and rolling road blocks Tuesday afternoon, but for Schwer it was much less daunting than all that led up to it.
“It does need a good bit of work, but the most daunting work has already been done,” Schwer said.
Preparing for the move involved transferring all the foundation stones — some 30 tons of stone in total — to a new lot and uprooting the home’s steam and radiator pipes from the basement and crawlspace, among other tasks.
“That was all pretty touchy work. We’re glad that’s done and over with,” Schwer said.
According to Schwer, the home was originally owned and built by A.M. Stickles, the first dean of history and government at WKU in 1908, when Stickles was first hired. He served at the university for some 40 years before retiring in his 80s. Stickles’ son, who is now in his 90s and resides in an assisted living facility, had lived in the home and was glad it was being saved from demolition, Schwer said.
WKU history professor David Lee, who also serves as the university’s official historian, called Stickles one of the institution’s longest serving faculty members, not retiring until 1954. Stickles died in 1968 at the age of 96, Lee said.
“He was basically the department head of history for all that time. He wrote a biography of a Civil War general named Simon Bolivar Buckner,” who fought in the Mexican-American War for the U.S. Army and for the Confederates in the Civil War, Lee said.
In his time, Stickles was a fixture back when the university held a daily chapel, which Lee described as a daily gathering to hear from visiting lecturers and other programs. As something of a local luminary, Stickles was often called upon by then-President Henry Hardin Cherry to speak about current events and other matters of import, Lee said.
“He was a very imposing figure. He looked like a university professor, and he was a very significant part of this campus,” Lee said.
Asked what motivated him to take on such a monumental task, Schwer said he was “fascinated with the history of the home,” and that his family had been searching for a characteristic Arts and Crafts-style home from the era.
“The house is pretty much a time capsule. It’s receiving almost no remodeling whatsoever,” Schwer said.
Schwer said he intends to live in the home with his family, though he did not rule out opening it up to public tours or using it as a bed-and-breakfast at some point.
For now, he’s content to get the home rehabilitated and livable.
“We hope to do that within a year or two,” he said.