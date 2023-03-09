The Barren River flows under the College Street pedestrian bridge on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, as city commissioners plan to accept a grant to refurbish the bridge. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The College Street Pedestrian Bridge is finally getting its facelift.
The Bowling Green Board of Commissioners accepted numerous grants at Tuesday’s meeting, including one from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Transportation Alternative Program good for $1.6 million.
The city submitted the grant application in September of 2021. The city will match the grant with $400,000 of its own funds, putting $2 million on the table to clean up and reinforce the structure.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said it felt like “deja vu” to get the grant.
Meisel said $750,000 of the $2 million will be going towards repairs and “minor fixes to the bridge itself,” with the rest serving as the estimated cost of removing lead paint and repainting the bridge to “make it look nice.”
Back when the application was first submitted, former Public Works Director Greg Meredith said there were “a ton of bridges around the country that still have lead paint,” because back in the day it was just what was used.
Repairs and rehab efforts are expected to begin quickly.
“This project is fully designed, so really as soon as we get this agreement signed and sent back and approved by the state we should be going out for bid very soon,” said Nick Cook, the city’s grants coordinator.
The full extent of the project includes cap repair and base encasement on the piers, scour mitigation, upper bracing and decking repairs, sandblasting and spot painting critical connections beneath the bridge as well as lighting additions on each end.
Meisel said the bridge was still safe back when the grant application was submitted. The bridge received $650,000 in refurbishments back in 2007.
Lots of history has happened to bridges spanning the Barren River where the current one stands today.
According to its historical marker, the first bridge was erected on the site in 1839. It was burned by Confederate soldiers when they took the city in 1862, rebuilt in 1864 and again burned in 1915.
Its plaque commemorates the Vincennes Bridge Company of Indiana that was responsible for its current iteration. It has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.