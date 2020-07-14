A bit of downtown Bowling Green history is on the move.
The pedestal clock made more than a century ago by the Seth Thomas Clock Co. and currently in front of the Carr, Riggs & Ingram accounting firm at 922 State St. will soon have a new home on Warren County Courthouse property.
Warren Fiscal Court voted Friday to grant Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon authority to accept the donation of the clock and iron pedestal by Tom Blair, owner of the 922 State St. building.
The relocation of the clock that has stood somewhere on State Street since 1913 was made necessary by the Bowling Green Rotary Club’s plans to place a newer clock on the site.
As part of its 100th anniversary celebration, the Rotary Club has purchased a pedestal clock from the Verdin Clock Co. of Cincinnati and plans to place the 15-foot timepiece on the same spot as the Seth Thomas clock.
“The Rotary Club last year was looking for a project to signify our 100th year,” said Alan Palmer, this year’s Rotary Club president. “We looked at everything, including a historic plaque, before deciding on a clock.”
Palmer said the existing clock hadn’t worked for more than a year. Repairing it would be “very costly,” Palmer said, so the club opted for a new clock that resembles the original.
“It’s similar to the old clock,” Palmer said. “It doesn’t have a contemporary look. It will have two faces and will have Roman numerals. It’s a real classic type.”
Palmer said the Rotary Club raised the funds to pay for the $24,000 Verdin clock, which is being stored by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.
“We would like to dedicate the clock in September,” Palmer said. “The Rotary Club was started in September 1920.”
Palmer said the clock will have a green-and-gold marble base that will be engraved with the Rotary logo and a tribute to the club’s 100th anniversary.
For that to happen, though, the existing clock had to be moved.
Buchanon said he was happy to accept the donation from Blair.
“We are thankful for the donation of the old clock,” Buchanon said in a text message. “We hope to provide a new home for it.”
Buchanon said the architecture of the courthouse, which was built in 1869, is a better fit for the clock.
“Mr. Blair and the Rotary Club are replacing the old clock with a more modern clock that better fits the modern facade of the building and the updated renovations downtown,” Buchanon said.
According to documents provided by Buchanon, the Seth Thomas clock was first placed in front of the J.W. Campbell Jewelry Store at 906 State St. in 1913. It remained there until 1946, when it was purchased by American National Bank and relocated to the sidewalk in front of the bank building at 922 State St.
It has survived ownership changes at that address and even an encounter with a truck that knocked it down in 1974.
“It’s got a history to it,” Blair said. “I think this will be a great repurposing of that clock. It’s an historical item. I’m glad the county is finding an appropriate location for it.”
Blair said this style of Seth Thomas clock was made in the late-1800s through the early 1900s.
“I was told that fewer than 300 were made,” he said. “There probably aren’t very many left.”
The clock’s original weighted movement was replaced a few years ago with an electronic movement, Blair said.
“It hasn’t worked in a couple of years,” Blair said. “We have a new motor for it, but we haven’t replaced it yet. We’ll give that (motor) to the county as well. I’m sure they’ll get it in good working condition, and I’m sure the Rotary Club is doing something nice for this (State Street) site. I trust them implicitly.”
“This was a pretty big task for the Rotary Club,” Palmer said, “but I think Bowling Green will be pleased with the new clock. The old clock will be a classic look for the courthouse.”
The Seth Thomas clock will be moved soon, and Buchanon said he and county staff are working to find the best spot for it on courthouse property.
“The exact location for the clock is being determined right now,” Buchanon said.
