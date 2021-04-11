As a child, Fred Wheeler used to play on the large Eastern cottonwood tree on his family’s farm just off Russellville Road.
Wheeler, 73, didn’t know he was playing on one of the largest trees in Kentucky.
Thanks in part to the guidance of his neighbor and friend Tom Durbin, the massive tree nestled next to a small spring was measured and certified by the Kentucky Division of Forestry as the largest Eastern cottonwood in Kentucky.
“I’ve always known it was humongous,” Wheeler said. “It’s getting in really bad shape nowadays, but I’ve always admired it for how big it was. It’s just great.”
Otherwise known as Spring Water Farms, the land was the former location of Spring Water Distillery.
The distillery was the largest in Kentucky before it was sold in 1904.
According to records Wheeler obtained, the two-story white brick house on the land was built sometime before 1840.
“It’s got one of the biggest trees in the state of Kentucky, and it had the biggest distillery in the state of Kentucky in its time,” Wheeler said. “It’s great to have that much history in this place.”
Durbin first took an interest in the massive tree when he moved to the area in 1993. He knew someone had to measure it one day.
Finally, he did the job himself and sent his findings to the Kentucky Division of Forestry, which certified the record.
Not only did the tree break the old record – it completely smashed it. Wheeler’s tree is 280 inches (more than 23 feet) around, more than 50 inches larger than the previous title-holder.
It stands more than 128 feet tall.
“It stands close to a walnut tree that’s actually very large for its type, and it’s unbelievable how much smaller that tree is compared to this cottonwood,” Durbin said. “Honestly, I’m not sure I even measured the height correctly. It’s probably around 135 feet tall.”
One working theory as to its size is the spring at its roots. Wheeler said Eastern cottonwoods love water and the low spot on the land created perfect conditions for the tree.
In fact, Wheeler said that long ago there were four Eastern cottonwoods near the size of the current record-holder. However, this is the only one still standing.
“One of its tree limbs recently fell out, and we measured it over 9 feet around,” Wheeler said. “That’s larger then some of the trees you can find here.”
Wheeler’s family has owned the land for 100 years, and the mammoth tree is estimated to be at least 185 years old.
Wheeler used to work for Holley Performance Products before he retired and focused on farming, which he says he loves to do.
The tree has acted as an avenue for Wheeler and Durbin’s friendship since Durbin first grew curious of how large it really was.
In fact, Durbin says that he didn’t realize Wheeler owned this farm until a few years ago.
“It doesn’t have too much longer before it falls,” Wheeler said. “It’s almost rotted out, and it’s been struck by lightning several times. But until that happens – it’s an amazing tree to look at.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.