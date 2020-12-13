Standing at 1320 Park St., the stately Federal-style columns of the Grider House, hidden mostly from view by thick foliage, are home to a largely forgotten history.
The home, named for Union Army Col. John Hobson Grider – no known relation to the Hobson House – is said to have been where the provisional government of the Confederacy met when it briefly occupied and named Bowling Green as its state capital during the Civil War.
According to its current residents and homeowners, Dr. Gordon Newell and Regina Newell, the effective Confederate state Capitol building hosted notable names like John C. Breckinridge – the native Kentuckian and Confederate general who was once the 14th vice president, serving under the embattled one-term President James Buchanan and the predecessor of President Abraham Lincoln.
The Grider House is also the site that Kentucky Historical Society researchers considered as a possible new location for a historic Confederate roadside marker after it was removed from Western Kentucky University amid campus controversy, KHS email records obtained by the Daily News show.
Marker 67, which was removed in August from the university’s campus at the direction of the Kentucky Historical Society – in answer to a written request it received from President Timothy Caboni asking for its removal – has since been placed in storage at the Kentucky Department of Transportation at its District 3 facility in Bowling Green.
Wes Watt, public information officer for the Kentucky Department of Highways District 3, referred comment about its reinstallation to KHS when reached by the Daily News last week.
“We’re just holding it for them,” Watt said of the marker.
The marker notes that Bowling Green was named the Confederate state capital Nov. 20, 1861, at a Confederate convention in Russellville. George Washington Johnson was named as the first Confederate state governor of Kentucky.
KHS Executive Director Scott Alvey, reached by email Thursday, said he could not share anything new about the marker’s relocation, which KHS has previously told the Daily News will take some amount of community buy-in and time to reinstall.
“I do not have any new information to add about the marker. The Kentucky Historical Society is still in the process of researching the specific site to reinstall the marker and a specific timeline for reinstallation has not been determined,” Alvey wrote in the email.
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson and Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon told the Daily News they have not been contacted to date about the marker’s reinstallation at a new location.
Speaking in an interview with the Daily News from their living room on Wednesday, the Newells said they had not been contacted by the Kentucky Historical Society about possibly relocating the marker near their home.
“We haven’t had any news,” Regina Newell said of any notice from KHS.
Considering the prospect of hosting the marker on their property, Regina Newell said: “Since we haven’t had a conversation about it (with the Kentucky Historical Society), I think it would be inappropriate to say ‘Oh yeah, we’d love to have it.’ ... It’s not for us to say.”
The Newells are longtime residents of the Grider House, first purchasing the home in 1980 and moving in shortly thereafter.
Much like its gradual additions, the Grider House is a patchwork of history. That much is reflected in its formal name: the Grider-Sims-Lee-Hill Residence.
The Newells purchased the home from the estate of J. Murray Hill, then president of Bowling Green’s Business University, a forerunner of the Gordon Ford College of Business at WKU.
Dating to about the mid-19th century, before it possibly played host to Confederate battle plans and intrigues, it was a boarding house with several renters. Many guests have stayed between its formidable columns, though luckily, the Newells said it isn’t haunted.
The columns are perhaps the most mysterious aspect of the place, though they certainly aren’t original, as the house was once a more humble farmstead.
“We don’t know exactly where they came from,” Gordon Newell said of the columns.
“It’s called Grider Hill,” he said of the area around the home. “There was a gun embankment out here” as one of several fortifications around downtown Bowling Green and the Confederate-turned-Union Fort Lytle atop WKU’s hill.
Despite its conflicted story, with players on both sides of the Civil War occupying and abandoning the Grider House, the Newells are at home.
“We reflect this house beautifully,” Regina Newell said, seated next to her husband in their sunlit living room where Confederate generals and politicians may have once met. “He was born in Virginia. I was born in Pennsylvania. So, we have a bit of a different perspective,” she said with a laugh.
