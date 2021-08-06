Motorists should expect road closures near the roundabout in Bowling Green on Tuesday when a historic downtown home will be relocated from Chestnut Street to Oaklawn Way.
Chestnut Street will be closed near Ogden Avenue starting at roughly 3 p.m., with a rolling roadblock in place as the house, built more than a century ago, moves along Chestnut, the Kentucky Department of Highways District 3 announced in a news release.
Beginning at 6 p.m., drivers in the area will encounter a traffic pattern change and partial closure taking place on the U.S. 31-W Bypass at the roundabout. Loving Way and Oaklawn Way will be affected as well.
The highways department is asking motorists to avoid the roundabout that straddles the Bypass, University Boulevard and Loving Way and seek another route between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
The department said it notified the public of this change via signage it put in place on Thursday.
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, AT&T and Spectrum will be onsite as well moving utilities out of the way for the move. All told, the historic home will cover a distance of about a half a mile.