The return of pumpkin spice lattes is approaching, grocery stores are now stocking ghost and pumpkin-shaped Reese’s and forward thinkers have already ordered their costumes – the universal signs that Halloween is right around the corner.
As temperatures begin to drop, Bowling Green’s Historic RailPark & Train Museum is also gearing up for its 7th Annual Haunted Lantern Tours, to be enjoyed on select October evenings.
The tours had to be canceled in 2021, since social distancing wasn’t possible, but now they are full steam ahead, said Jamie Johnson, director of the Historic RailPark.
The open audition for actors, storytellers and crew members is this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Grand Lobby of the L&N Depot.
The audition will be a cold read, meaning that auditioners will receive a script to dramatically read upon arrival. Those auditioning for speaking parts should bring a picture of themselves. Crew applications for props, costumes, extras and sound effects will also be available at the audition.
All skill levels, from those with no prior acting experience to theater veterans, are encouraged to come, Johnson said.
The Haunted Lantern Tours are what happens when haunted houses meet theater, said Kari Carr, the tours’ theatrical director. As they travel from railcar to railcar, “the audience moves from story to story, which is different than regular theater,” Carr said.
While there won’t be any jump scares, there may be some actors hiding in dark corners, she added.
This year’s theme is Witches & Warlocks to lean into the Halloween mood, Carr said. There will be stories about the Salem Witch Trials, warlocks and one inspired by the Hocus Pocus witches. Carr, who is hosting the auditions, is looking for 15-20 actors, plus extras, to play all the parts. All ages are welcome.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Carr said. I get to work with actors of all ages. I get to stretch my creative muscles.”
Anyone who wants to help out a local historical site – the tours are a fundraiser to keep the museum running – or has a love for theater and being creative should come, she added.
In her six years as theatrical director, Carr has noticed the community’s awareness of the Historic RailPark & Train Museum grow. She said that she often hears first-time audience members comment that they need to come back in daylight hours to check out the museum more thoroughly.
“I’ve really seen (the community) develop a love for one of our great historical landmarks,” she said.
Johnson said that this exposure, in addition to the money fundraised from the tours, is critical for the Historic RailPark’s longevity. People will come from all parts of the region, Indiana and Tennessee to seek out the Halloween-themed event, she said.
“The tours will bring people to us that would have never come otherwise,” Johnson said.
The 7th Annual Haunted Lantern Tours will open on select evenings from Oct. 15-30 from 6 to 9 p.m.
– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.