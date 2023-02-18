Booker T. Washington had the idea, Julius Rosenwald had the money.
Washington, born into slavery in 1856, would become the nation's foremost Black leader in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
As the head of the Tuskegee Institute and advisor to presidents, Washington always championed education as a way for recently emancipated African Americans to progress in American society.
One of Washington's main supporters was Julius Rosenwald of Illinois, the son of Jewish immigrants who went from humble roots to make his fortune as head and part owner of the massive Sears company in Chicago.
Throughout his life, Rosenwald donated much of his fortune, worth as much as $2 billion today, to various causes.
That included helping support Tuskegee Institute and other Washington endeavors after the two men met and formed a friendship. In 1917, he established the Rosenwald Fund. The majority of the funds – several million dollars – would be used to build schools and related facilities for Black children across the South. More than 5,000 were eventually built, mostly in the Deep South, but 158 were built in Kentucky.
At least 15 were built in Southcentral Kentucky. The schools, mostly one-room with one teacher, were built partially with Rosenwald funds with required local contributions. While there were schools for Blacks before the Rosenwald schools were built, they were notoriously underfunded by governments or local school officials, or were financed solely by community donations.
A few of the Rosenwald buildings are still standing, but most have long since been demolished.
There is an effort underway in Allen County to restore a still-standing Rosenwald school, and in Warren County, one man is looking to commemorate the Rosenwald schools with a state historical marker.
The Maynard Rosenwald school outside of Scottsville was built between 1920-1921 with a $1,500 donation and $500 in Rosenwald funds. It had a classroom, kitchen and a coatroom in a 36x23-foot structure. All the windows were placed on the west side of the building to capture as much sunlight as possible.
Most of the Rosenwald schools were built with blueprints furnished by Tuskegee architects and were one or two rooms with the corresponding number of teachers. A few larger "training" schools, with as many as 12 teachers, were also built around the country.
The Maynard school closed in 1934 when it was combined with another Black school in Scottsville.
But the school building remains standing, thanks to its use by Caney Fork Baptist Church, which now owns the building.
The school building "was used as a dining hall for (church) homecomings up through the 1980s," said Diane Glover, a member of the Allen County African American Heritage Council. The Council is now working with the trustees of Caney Fork Baptist Church to raise funds for the Maynard school's restoration.
"The roof of the school is in good shape," Glover said, but the rest of the building needs work.
The council has gotten a few grants for the project, but still needs more to complete the restoration.
Once the Maynard school is restored, the plan is to "turn it into a museum so people can see what a one-room schoolhouse would be," Glover said.
It would also help preserve the heritage of the community, she said.
Through research, for example, the names of many of those associated with the school were discovered: the driving force behind building the school was the Holder family, and some of the teachers who taught there were Garnett Holder, Jessie Hudson, Clara Whitney, Sarah Hughes and Nintha Shipley Ponds.
In Warren County, a new effort is underway to get a state historical marker erected for the three Rosenwald schools that once stood here in Delafield, Rockfield and Bristow.
One of the people behind the effort, The Rev. Ron Whitlock Sr., has a personal connection to the county's first Rosenwald School in Delafield, opened in 1923 and formally known as the Carpenter School after its founder and first teacher, the Rev. H.D. Carpenter.
Whitlock moved to Warren County with his family in 1960 from Henderson, where the schools were desegregated.
On his first day at the Carpenter School, he asked his teacher "where are the white kids?" The teacher, thinking he was being sarcastic, gave him a spanking.
Despite the shaky start at his new school, Whitlock said he enjoyed going to the all-Black Delafield school until Warren schools were desegregated in 1963.
Schools, those built with Rosenwald funds and those built with other funding, were the heart of Black communities, he said, along with churches.
Whitlock is a member of the Warren County Public Schools Rosenwald Exploratory Committee seeking to have Kentucky State Historical Society markers placed at the sites of the Warren Rosenwald Schools. That process is currently underway.
Logan County, meanwhile, has one of the best preserved Rosenwald schools in the state. The Schochoh Rosenwald School was built in 1929 and served students through the 1950s. It later served as a community center.
In 1991, the building was moved to the Logan County High School campus, where it serves as a Logan County education museum.
Rosenwald died in 1932, and as Rosenwald had prescribed, the Rosenwald Fund closed in 1948 after all the money was spent. It is estimated that by the time schools began to desegregate in the 1950s and 1960s, one-third of African American children in the South had been educated in Rosenwald Schools.
The year he died, a small Daily News article reported that Rosenwald's efforts to build Black schools was the subject of a presentation at the Delafield school by two local ministers.
Even then, it seemed the contributions of Rosenwald to society were not widely known.
That did not change in the intervening decades. In a 2006 article, "Philanthropy" magazine called Rosenwald, "the greatest twentieth century donor you never heard of."
But thanks to efforts to preserve and remember Rosenwald schools, his contributions live on.
Whitlock said the African American community, coming from a time when education of Blacks was literally illegal in many places, valued the education they received at the schools.
"It's important to remember how important these schools were for the community," he said. "We had to go through so much just to get an education."
Southcentral Kentucky Rosenwald Schools
While schools may have had formal names, most records list them by location:
Allen County: Caney Fork
Hart County: Munfordville, Horse Cave
Logan County: Russellville, Adairville, Oakville, Lewisburg, Union, New Hope, Auburn, Cedar Grove, Schochoh
Warren County: Delafield, Bristow, Rockfield
Source: Kentucky African American Heritage Commission
— Those wishing to donate to help the restoration of the Maynard School may donate through the Scottsville-Allen County Faith Coalition, which is located on the 3rd floor of the Scottsville City-County Building. The mailing address is Scottsville-Allen County Faith Coalition C/O Mr. Shane Britt, Scottsville-City County Building, 201 West Main St., Scottsville, KY 42164. Place in the check memo section "ACKAAHC Rosenwald School Project."