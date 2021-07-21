A local musician will celebrate his birthday by playing some honky-tonk tunes at a Franklin museum.
The Marty Brown Birthday Bash on Thursday will honor the country music artist’s recent induction into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, but the Simpson County Historical Society and History Center will benefit from the party as well.
Proceeds from the event will be given to the historical society and history center at 207 N. College St. in Franklin. The entry fee for guests 14 and older is $10 per person. Children under the age of 14 can enter the history center for free.
Brown’s birthday party will begin at 6 p.m. A concert that will feature Brown and his children, Christian and Emma, will start at 7 p.m. inside the history center.
Teri Summers, a historical society volunteer, said birthday bash guests can enjoy some cake as they participate in the festivities.
During the party, visitors are welcome to tour the history center, historical society President James Henry Snider said.
“This is a great opportunity for people to see what we have on display,” Snider said. “We even have a display dedicated to Marty Brown.”
Snider said the fundraising element of the birthday celebration was Brown’s idea.
“He wanted to do something that would help the historical society,” Snider said. “We were planning to host a concert last year, but COVID-19 delayed it.”
Summers said she is looking forward to attending the event. “We would love to see a lot of people come out to celebrate Marty,” she said.
Brown came to prominence in 2013 with his rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” on the NBC show “America’s Got Talent.” Brown’s performance has been viewed more than 330,000 times on the official “America’s Got Talent” YouTube channel.
Another fundraising event for the historical society will take place later this month.
The society will host an escape room experience – “The Trial of the Century” – at the Historic Simpson County Courthouse from 1 to 10 p.m. July 30 and 31.
Snider said a group of current and former Simpson County judges will be participating in the challenge.
At a cost of $15 per person, courthouse visitors can enter the escape room, Summers said. The historical society will also feature a mock trial inside the courthouse, which requires a $5 per person entry fee.
– To RSVP for the birthday bash and courthouse events, interested attendees can call Summers at 270-306-9043.