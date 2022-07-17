There is history both inside and outside the three buildings that comprise the Simpson County Archives and Museum.
The buildings that house the Simpson County Historical Society’s extensive collection in downtown Franklin are literally parts of the region’s history themselves.
The first two buildings used for the archives and museum were the Old Jail, built in 1879, and the adjoining jailer’s residence, built about 1835.
The jail building on College Street is unique, looking more like a medieval fortress than a jail. It features massive stone block walls and the narrow slits that serve as windows are barred with thick iron rods. The foreboding appearance of the jail was meant to be a deterrent to criminals, according to James H. Snider, the historical society’s president. The jail was used to house prisoners until 1986.
Renovations to the jailer’s residence building in the early 1990s revealed well-preserved drawings and writings on the walls, including caricatures of what appear to be military leaders. These have since been authenticated as being done by Confederate prisoners, Snider said.
The two jail buildings were soon filled with the historical society’s collection, and a deal was struck with the county to expand into a large building directly across the street.
The century-old building also has ties to local history, being first used as a garage for early cars and from the 1930s to 1960s as a shirt factory.
“We still find needles in the floorboards,” Snider said, and the museum also features rusty Ford and Maxwell car parts from the building’s earlier life.
After renovations, the building opened in 2019 as the main repository for the historical society’s collections and archives.
Visitors come from “numerous states and countries ... many of them are traveling and they want to see Kentucky,” Snider said. The museum campus is right off Franklin’s downtown and a short drive off Interstate 65.
The oft-used genealogy resources include obituary records and even old phone books.
The museum collection is mostly items that have been donated from local residents – everything from a complete firetruck, to old class photos, antique furniture tied to local places and vintage dresses worn by local women.
The large collection of vintage toys on display are always a draw for schoolchildren, Snider said.
“Part of our mission is to bring generations together through history,” he said.
– The Simpson County Archives and Museum is at 206 N. College St. in Franklin. It is open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdaily news.com.