As December’s tornadoes tore through Bowling Green, a piece of local history was unveiled after being hidden for decades.
Amid the devastation on the U.S. 31-W By-Pass, the building at the corner of the Bypass and Cabell Drive remained largely intact. But the signage for a clothing store that occupied the building is now gone.
Instead, large red letters spell out “Tourist Information Hunt’s One Stop Service.”
In more faded paint below, Hunt’s offerings are listed: “Gasoline, Oil, Eats.”
But Hunt’s was more than a service station, garage, restaurant, motel and grocery store – it was a community hub that still lives in the memories of many area residents.
Raymond Hunt was the establishment’s owner and namesake. The Warren County native first owned a furniture store on Main Street and eventually owned several restaurants in Bowling Green. Hunt at one point was operating not only the One-Stop, but also the Manhattan Cafe on East Main, the Oyster Bar, also on East Main, and the Hunt Bros. Restaurant on Main and Kentucky streets.
Hunt’s One Stop opened in 1948 on the “new” Bypass, which soon became the city’s main business thoroughfare. The establishment, housed in two adjoining buildings, was truly a one-stop destination, open 24 hours a day, for everything from auto repairs to groceries, a sit-down restaurant and legendary barbecue spot.
A 1960 Daily News advertisement touted that Hunt’s offered a fried catfish dinner, with French fries, coleslaw, corn cakes and coffee, for $1.
Memories of the food was what elicited dozens of responses on a Facebook post:
“ ... it was the great place to go after a late date for beans and cornbread!;”
“When I was pregnant with my first child, I just had to go there every night and get a salad;”
“ ... barbecue beans (were the best I) ever ate and none can compare after eating theirs.”
But Hunt’s was more than a place to consume calories, it was in many ways the center of local life at a time when the location was on the outskirts of Bowling Green.
Hunt’s served as the local polling location, and Daily News articles recount countless meetings and events at the establishment.
In 1956, Hunt, who also served as chairman of the Board of Public Works for the city of Bowling Green, opened “Hunt’s One-Stop Trailer Court” on adjoining property with rentals by “the day, week, or month.” Ads also touted that the trailer court was equipped with “electricity, water and sewer” and featured an outdoor telephone booth.
Hunt’s seemed to always be in the news. In 1958, the city outlawed package liquor sales. The prohibition ended in 1961, and Hunt’s applied for a liquor license. The license, however, was opposed by many local residents, in part because of the proximity to T.C. Cherry Elementary School, and the state turned down the license application.
In August, 1965, the establishment was hit by a grease fire. Onlookers gathered to watch the flames spew from the iconic building. The building suffered about $35,000 in damage, according to the Daily News.
“Eleven-year-old Kay Stone, who was helping her mother fill orders, rushed into the front part of the building to notify approximately two dozen diners of the fire,” the newspaper reported.
Hunt’s was especially well-known for its barbecue – a 1966 ad in the Daily News announced that Walter Tucker, “one of the finest barbecue men in the South,” had returned to offer his smoked meats and fixings.
That same year, Hunt’s stopped operating around the clock.
In was also in 1966 that, after several weeks of illness, Hunt died at the age of 57. Soon after, the business closed only to be followed by a succession of new businesses in the building.
Hunt’s faded into memories only recently rekindled by an act of nature. The building is currently being restored, and the Hunt’s signage seems destined to be hidden once again, only perhaps to be rediscovered by a future generation.