SarahWilder-McNeill
Buy Now

Sarah Wilder, recipient of the 2023 Kentucky History Teacher of the Year award from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, poses in her classroom on Aug. 7 at W.R. McNeill Elementary School.

 MICHAEL J. COLLINS/Michael.Collins@bgdailynews.com

If you ever sent a child to W.R. McNeill Elementary, they probably came back talking about Sarah Wilder.

—Follow education reporter and RFA journalist Michael J. Collins on Twitter @MJCollinsNews or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you