For nearly three months, Kristina Lemmon worked to restore the historic ceiling of the Hobson House at Riverview back to its former glory.
On Saturday, the restoration artist was honored for her work.
The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gave Lemmon a certificate for excellence in historic preservation during a ceremony at the Hobson House.
Lemmon was hired to restore the deteriorating ceiling of the front and back parlor of the home, which was completed in 1872.
Now, visitors to the house museum can take a step back in time and see the ceiling as close as possible to its original state.
“It’s great,” Lemmon said of the honor. “The DAR has been doing good deeds for quite a long time. Restoration is very important to them. Those are my friends. They support me, and I support their efforts. They have been doing this for a long time so to be recognized by them … it feels good.”
Lemmon, a Cincinnati native, said despite several restoration efforts over the decades, the latest of which was in 1972, the ceiling was a “disaster zone” with a lot of damage accumulating on the backside of the paint.
She said she had to stabilize and touch up nearly every square inch to complete her task.
The project was originally planned to take only a few days, but it eventually stretched into several weeks.
But for Lemmon, the work only continues.
She is now focusing on restoring the walls in the front parlor. “It’s going to be much more impactful when all the pieces come together,” Lemmon said.
Brooke Westcott Peterson, executive director of Riverview at Hobson Grove, said maintenance was the focus while the house was closed to the public during COVID-19.
“She (Lemmon) was able to use a combination of our historic photographs and sanding and paint removal to get everything back exactly the way that it was done in 1872. This is as close to the original as we will get. It was so much fun to watch Kris,” Peterson said. “We were so pleased with the end result that she is actually back in Bowling Green giving the same treatment to our walls. We are just so grateful for Kris and her hard work and for being here with us.”
The Samuel Davies chapter of the DAR nominated Lemmon for the award, and several of its members were on hand Saturday to award Lemmon her recognition.
The DAR is a service society of women who descended from patriots who contributed to the cause for independence.
One of the ways the DAR encourages historic preservation is to recognize people and businesses that make restoration possible with their talents.
The restored Hobson House ceiling can be seen for public view when the house museum is open for tours, usually March to December every Tuesday to Friday by reservation.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.