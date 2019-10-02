Charles Hogan of Barren County and Horse Cave Mayor Randall Curry were honored with awards for service to their communities at the Barren River Area Development District’s 51st annual meeting Sept. 24 in Glasgow.
Barren County Attorney Kathryn Thomas presented the Tim Lee Carter Award posthumously to Hogan, whose family members were on hand to receive it.
Hogan, who died in July, served on the Mammoth Cave National Park Association, Edmonson County Industrial Authority and BRADD boards of directors. He was also involved in work on the Park City Veteran Memorial Wall and Park City Bicycle Walking Path.
“Charlie embodied the key qualities within this award, and it’s with pride and a sense of fulfillment we present the Tim Lee Carter award in his memory,” Thomas said.
John Bunnell presented the William H. Natcher Award to Curry, who is in his third term as Horse Cave mayor. The Natcher award honors those with distinguished service in government, with a commitment to serving people with integrity.
BRADD, one of 15 area development districts in Kentucky, is made up of city and county leaders in a 10-county region.
