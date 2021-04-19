Born, raised and steeped in the musical traditions of Bowling Green and Glasgow, Michael Monroe Goodman is finding his voice in Los Angeles.
“I’m at the best place I’ve ever been with my music,” he said. “I’ve figured out what my voice is as a singer-songwriter.”
For Goodman, the road has been a long, winding one.
Goodman said he spent his childhood on his family farm in Bowling Green, working in the tobacco fields in the summer and fall. His parents divorced when he was 3 years old, and his mother moved to Glasgow while his father remained on the farm.
“Growing up, I split time back and forth” between the two cities, Goodman said.
He attended Glasgow High School but considers Bowling Green his hometown.
Goodman spent his youth occupied with other tasks but said he always knew he “was cursed to be a country singer.”
Goodman’s parents were friends with the “Father of Bluegrass” Bill Monroe, and Goodman spent a lot of weekends backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Goodman said it wasn’t until he was 12 years old that he found his calling. He joined choir, participated in school music competitions and pursued the idea of going to Juilliard and Broadway. He started singing country music when he was 15.
“Ever since I got out of high school, I was playing music,” Goodman said. “I was always losing jobs because I’d have to take some kind of music opportunity.”
Following graduation, Goodman started to jump from city to city, pursuing stardom.
“I moved to Nashville before I had thick enough skin to become a musician,” Goodman said. “I couldn’t even play guitar, so I learned how to play at bars all over Kentucky. I settled in Louisville’s music scene and established myself there.”
Goodman said he made a good living in Louisville but wanted more.
From Louisville, Goodman moved to Chicago and started doing stand-up comedy. He also found satisfaction in improv groups and acting conservatories there, using the talent that he developed as a teenager in theater class, he said.
“I found that I could do all of my talents,” Goodman said. “Acting, singing, writing. I wrote musicals, scripts, songs, characters, everything.”
While in Chicago, Goodman said he acted in the musical “Million Dollar Quartet.” Then, after auditioning for a role on “Saturday Night Live,” Goodman said he felt like he maxed out his time in Chicago.
“It opened my eyes that I wouldn’t be satisfied doing just one thing,” Goodman said.
Five years ago, Goodman moved to Los Angeles with the hopes of having stable work as an actor, he said.
“I’m not doing as much acting out here,” Goodman said. “It’s much harder to get into the industry in Los Angeles.”
However, Goodman said he gets to play about 12 to 15 music gigs every month.
“When I came to LA, I found out real quick that I was a lot more authentic, and that gave me an edge out here,” Goodman said. “A lot of people move from LA to Nashville or Kentucky or Texas, but I’m holding down the country music scene here.”
Eight months ago, Goodman married the woman he met when he moved to Los Angeles, Kristin Goodman.
“He’s found his audience in Los Angeles by staying true to himself as an artist,” Kristin said. “It’s amazing to see the way crowds react when he’s doing a full band show somewhere like the Cowboy Palace, versus how an audience will just sit and connect to his music at an acoustic show at the Viper Room.”
Goodman has found comfort in describing his music as throwback country, outlaw country and, most of all, honky tonk.
“I call it that because I do have influence of rockabilly, of blues, of rock,” Goodman said. “It’s hard to put me in a small box because I have so many different influences.”
Goodman said the most important part of his music is that he sticks to his roots. Goodman grew up poor and around blue-collar workers in middle America, and that’s who he writes his songs for, he said.
“That’s America,” Goodman said. “I want to write songs for that demographic. I’m not trying to be hip or mainstream, I just want to write music that is real for real people.”
Goodman’s family and friends still live in Bowling Green, and he makes the journey back home for holidays, he said. Two or three times a year, he comes back to play shows in Louisville or Nashville, he said.
“Michael brings Kentucky with him in everything he does,” Kristin said. “His morals, values and Southern upbringing are his roots, and he stays very true and grounded to them. Growing up in Kentucky introduced him to country music, so I think that gave him an understanding and appreciation of true country music.”
Goodman’s newest single, “Only If It’s With You,” is from the point-of-view of young people “raising hell and getting into trouble,” he said. The idea of the song is the consideration of getting married and settling down, Goodman said.
Because of COVID-19, Goodman said that his plans are unclear.
“It’s been real hard,” Goodman said. “Everything in LA County is still closed. I’ve been fortunate that neighboring counties have been protesting and staying open.”
For now, Goodman is playing shows two or three times a month, and he wants his listeners to expect a music video and new single soon, he said.
Goodman’s music is on Apple Music and Spotify.
