The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and Orchestra Kentucky are partnering to present the community with a slate of holiday events in November and December, with performances by gospel legend Guy Penrod, the Rewinders and Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke.
The lineup will also feature Orchestra Kentucky’s annual J.C. Kirby Christmas Spectacular and beloved holiday films including “White Christmas,” “Christmas Vacation” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“The holidays are a time to celebrate, and we are thrilled to partner with SKyPAC to present our community with several opportunities to do so,” Orchestra Kentucky Executive Director Jeff Reed said in a news release. “From gospel to rock to soul and movie favorites, there is something for everyone this season.”
The holiday event schedule begins the day after Thanksgiving with a free screening of “White Christmas” at noon and continues through New Year’s Eve with a performance by local favorites Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke.
All performances will be at SKyPAC and will feature reduced seating capacity and social distancing in accordance with local health guidelines to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Tickets are available online any time at www.theskypac.com or by calling 270-904-1880 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. While tickets will be available at the door, patrons are strongly encouraged to order in advance due to limited seating capacity.
Concessions, including popcorn, will be offered for all events.
After the lineup begins with “White Christmas,” the next film shown will be “Christmas Vacation” on Nov. 28 with screenings at 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Then, “Home Alone” will be screened the following Friday, Dec. 4 at noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets to see any one of the Christmas films are $5.
Dec. 5 will be an evening of inspirational songs from Grammy and Dove Award winner Guy Penrod, who fronted the Gaither Vocal Band for 14 years. He will perform concerts at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $55.
The J.C. Kirby Christmas Spectacular, which is Orchestra Kentucky’s annual holiday concert, will take place the weekend of Dec. 11. The first show will be on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Two showings will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Seating will be “very limited” for these two days.
On Dec. 13, a double feature of two animated Christmas classics will be shown for all ages. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” will be screened at noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The noon showing is free while admission is $5 for the last three time slots.
“The Rewinders” will perform their concert “A Rockin’ Christmas with the Rewinders” on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The band will perform music by Brenda Lee, The Beach Boys, Chuck Berry and more.
The following Sunday will feature screenings of the classic film “It’s a Wonderful Life” at noon, 3:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. Dec. 29 will be the last movie showcase as “The Sound of Music” will be screened at noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets for both films are $5.
Tyrone Dunn and Kin-Foke will end the holiday lineup on New Year’s Eve with a performance starting at 7:30 p.m. All tickets for this event will be $45.
