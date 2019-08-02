Bowling Green’s Holley Performance Products announced plans Thursday to expand to a new building in the South Industrial Park and create as many as 80 jobs.
Holley is investing $13 million in the expansion that was brought about by “several new acquisitions,” according to a news release from the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.
Holley, which has been manufacturing high-performance carburetors, manifolds and other auto parts in Bowling Green since 1952, has its headquarters building on Russellville Road and a plant in Franklin. Headquartered in Bowling Green since 1994, Holley has nearly 400 employees in southcentral Kentucky and 1,100 worldwide.
At the July 25 meeting of the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, Holley was approved for $450,000 in tax incentives related to the new building at 442 Century St.
This expansion comes less than two years after Holley opened the plant in Franklin’s Sanders Interstate Industrial Park. The company, which underwent a bankruptcy reorganization in 2008, is leasing a 200,000-square-foot building in Franklin, where it plans to eventually have 30 employees.
Holley Senior Vice President of Operations Terry Rutledge said when the Franklin plant was opened that the new building was needed because the company was out of space in Bowling Green.
Chamber President and CEO Ron Bunch said Holley’s announcement represents the latest automotive-related expansion in the area.
“Kentucky is a leader in the automotive industry, with Holley Performance being a perfect example of how southcentral Kentucky has become a top contributor to the state and industry overall,” Bunch said. “I am excited to see the economic impact to Bowling Green that will come with this expansion.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
