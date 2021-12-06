Only months after merging with Empower Ltd. to become a publicly traded company, Bowling Green-based Holley Performance Products is raising its public profile with a planned expansion to new headquarters.
Holley, a designer, marketer and manufacturer of high-performance automotive parts, has been approved for a rezoning expected to lead to a new headquarters building and visitor center on property near the National Corvette Museum.
Holley and property owner Southern Kentucky Land LLC have been approved by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County for rezoning from planned unit development to light industrial 55.9 acres near Interstate 65 that stretches from Porter Pike to the Barren River.
According to the rezoning application, Holley plans to move its corporate headquarters from its Russellville Road manufacturing facility to the new site. A project summary says Holley will develop a “campus-style” headquarters to include two office buildings, a visitors center and an engineering/research-and-development center.
The move will position Holley – which brings thousands of automobile enthusiasts to Bowling Green each year for its Holley LS Fest and other events – to be closer to the National Corvette Museum that also brings in fans of high-performance automobiles.
Formerly known as Holley Carburetor, the company has operated in Bowling Green since 1952 and has had its headquarters here since 1994.
Recent growth, which includes development of two manufacturing facilities in the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park and a distribution center in Franklin, prompted the move.
“What brought this about is growth,” said Tad Pardue, a Bowling Green attorney who represented Holley at the planning commission meeting. “They simply need to expand, and this is the ideal location for that.”
Pardue said the company has grown to the point that it had already moved some administrative staff from the Russellville Road headquarters to offices on State Street.
The new Porter Pike campus will be home to nearly 300 employees, Pardue said.
According to the rezoning application, the engineering center will house about 120 employees while the headquarters building will be home to another 120 or so. The visitors center will have about 15 workers.
This project is just the latest in a number of investments made by Holley, which in 2019 announced a $13 million expansion into the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park.
The March merger with Empower, a special purpose acquisition company, should only serve to accelerate Holley’s growth.
“We’ve grown over the last 10 years and have had to go out and find capital to support that growth,” Holley President and CEO Tom Tomlinson said at the time of the merger. “As a public company, we’ll have access to capital more quickly.”
Tomlinson pointed out in March that Holley is now seven times larger than it was in 2010. The company’s net sales for the 2020 calendar year were $583 million, an increase of more than 25% from the previous year.
The CEO sees more growth on the horizon, including expansion fueled by the emerging electric vehicle market.
“We’re continuing to add product categories, and we’re charged up about the electric-vehicle opportunities,” Tomlinson said. “We’re already developing products for (EV-maker) Tesla.”
The rezoning of the Porter Pike property, approved unanimously by the planning commission in November, will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.