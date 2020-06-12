The Warren County Board of Adjustments denied a proposal Thursday to reopen a home-based child care business on Bowling Green’s Aiden Court.
Jacqueline and Vewin Pulliam of 606 Aiden Court applied for a conditional-use permit to operate a home occupation. The permit would have allowed them to continue running a child care business that had operated without a permit for more than two years before shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic.
After hearing from parents who spoke in favor of the Pulliams and from nearby residents in opposition, the board voted 5-0 to deny the conditional-use permit. The meeting was held via videoconference.
Attorney Kevin Brooks, representing residents of the Aiden Court and Allen Michael Lane areas who presented a petition opposing the application, said: “We just believe this is incompatible with this quiet subdivision.”
The application would have allowed the Pulliams to operate a home-based child care for up to three unrelated children in addition to three nieces and one nephew who were being cared for at the residence.
Board members and residents of the neighborhood questioned the safety of the children on property that isn’t fenced, although City-County Planning Commission Planner Rachel Hurt said a fence isn’t required for a home occupation.
Jacqueline Pulliam said she had as many as 12 children, including six relatives, being cared for on the property in the past.
“We weren’t aware of the need for a permit,” she said. “We had received no complaints until now because of COVID. This (conditional-use permit) will allow me to be a trusted resource for families.”
Allie Scott, a Warren County Public Schools teacher, spoke on behalf of the Pulliams.
“My daughter has been with Jackie since she was 4 months old,” Scott said. “I never once felt like my child was in danger. She and all the other children are well cared for.”
But Brooks said the issue was not about Pulliam’s competence. He and others raised issues of increased traffic and noise in the cul-de-sac.
“From what I’ve heard of Mrs. Pulliam, I’d be delighted for her to watch my grandchildren,” he said. “But that’s not the issue. A day care is not compatible with this area.”
The board did approve a conditional-use permit application submitted by Russell and Jessica Anderson that will allow them to operate an agritourism business on their 10-acre property at 2541 Old Union Church Road that is zoned for agriculture.
Russell Anderson said he plans to establish a reindeer farm, starting with three reindeer and eventually adding to that number. The property will also be used for farm tours, birthday parties and weddings, he said.
Anderson said special events on the property will be limited to 300 guests.
Also approved was a conditional-use permit application that will allow Myanmar Assembly of God church to operate on a 1.19-acre tract at 1609 Sharon Drive.
The church is already operating on the property, but it was built before the zoning ordinance required a conditional-use permit in order to operate a religious institution on property zoned multifamily residential.
