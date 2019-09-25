When partners Jason Heflin and Chad Webb launched Bowling Green’s CrowdSouth six years ago, it was billed as a social media company that could help make your message go viral.
Now that virus has mutated.
Like one of those YouTube cat videos, CrowdSouth has earned a following. But, unlike those cute kitties, this tech-driven company seems to have staying power beyond a few clicks and views.
From its beginnings in a 200-square-foot office in downtown Bowling Green, CrowdSouth has morphed into a full-service marketing agency occupying 3,500 square feet in a historic building on East 10th Avenue and employing 11 people.
What’s more, the company has jumped to a whole new platform, recently opening an office in downtown Louisville with three employees and a growing list of clients.
“The original idea was to be strictly a social media company and connect people to their crowd and do it in the South,” Heflin said. “But the social media focus quickly shifted.”
Not that CrowdSouth has abandoned its social media roots. The company still helps its clients make the most of their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. But now those clients can also get graphic design, website development and search engine marketing services from CrowdSouth.
That expansion of services has gone hand in hand with the expansion of CrowdSouth itself.
Heflin said the company grew by 60 percent in the past year and added a half-dozen employees.
“We started with about 12 clients,” Heflin said. “We have about 150 clients we work with now, and we work on a monthly basis with about 50 of those.”
Many of CrowdSouth’s clients are in the health care or nonprofit sectors, but Heflin and Webb have grown their client base to include manufacturers, retailers and restaurants.
The partners draw on their backgrounds working for California-based marketing company Affinity Group to help their homegrown company grow.
“I think a lot of our success is a result of our background,” said Webb, who worked for Affinity Group as a web developer. “We were lucky enough to work in a corporate environment. That helps when we talk to other people, especially big companies.”
Not that Heflin and Webb are trying to create their own corporate environment. You won’t find many coat-and-tie types in the CrowdSouth offices in Bowling Green, where the partners go out of their way to create a relaxed atmosphere that fosters creativity.
“Coming from a corporate environment, we saw what we thought we could change,” said Webb, 39. “We tell our people that we want the workplace to be enjoyable.
“There were times when I worked in the corporate environment that I didn’t want to go to work. We’re trying to build a business that’s a place where people want to be.”
From a lobby with a living room feel to an annual retreat for their employees and the opportunity to work remotely, CrowdSouth’s founders try to create an atmosphere that is attractive to the millennials who make up much of their workforce.
“We try to create a culture that makes this feel like a place they want to be,” said Heflin, 44. “Two-thirds of our employees are millennials. They have different values about what they feel is important. We try to give them a good work-life balance.”
It’s a strategy that seems to be working. In addition to its growth locally, CrowdSouth has branched out and now has clients in 10 states. The new Louisville office may not be the company’s only expansion, Heflin hinted.
“In this market, there’s a small field of companies like ours,” Heflin said. “In Louisville, there are a dozen or more. What we’ve found is that there are a lot of large agencies that are costly. We can enter the market and be affordable. I feel like we can come in and be a fresh face.”
With its Louisville office now established, CrowdSouth’s partners could use that as a launching pad for further growth. Webb said a move into the Elizabethtown or Lexington markets could be in the cards.
“So far, the success in Louisville has been rapid,” Heflin said. “I think we might look at other markets in 2020.”
