Two people were arrested Thursday after city police investigated a reported home invasion.
Dara Chin, 28, and Blake Cabral, 21, both of Bowling Green, were arrested on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and five counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Chin was also charged with fourth-degree assault. Cabral was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The arrests stemmed from a reported home invasion at a Harlow Way apartment.
An arrest citation said the Bowling Green Police Department responded at 1:41 a.m. Thursday to the apartment and learned that five people were in the residence at the time when a group of three people wearing masks forced their way into the apartment and restrained every occupant.
“The suspects allegedly brandished knives and forced the victims to surrender a large sum of cash,” BGPD Officer Ethan Decker said in an arrest citation.
Investigators believe the residence was targeted by the robbers for a specific reason not related to drugs, according to BGPD.
The victims said one robber had blond hair sticking out of his mask and identified Chin as a possible suspect, telling police that he drove a white Honda Accord, court records said.
Police located Chin at his Stubbins Street residence, where a white Honda Accord was parked outside. After being detained and read his rights, Chin agreed to be interviewed at BGPD headquarters.
“While at BGPD, Chin stated he picked up a heavyset white male and black male on Old Morgantown Road,” Decker said in the arrest citation. “They drove to the home on Harlow Way and forced their way inside the residence where physical force was both threatened and used to commit a theft.”
Police recovered two knives from the Accord that matched the knives described by the victims, and Chin admitted that $300 found in his wallet was from the incident, according to court records.
Chin was arraigned Thursday in Warren District Court and remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
Cabral is also jailed, and no bond has been set.
