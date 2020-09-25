Two men were arrested early Friday after city police investigated a reported home invasion robbery on Jennings Drive.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers were called at 1:12 a.m. to a Jennings Drive apartment regarding a report of unknown trouble.
Police were told that two men wearing masks forced their way into the apartment, with the victims reporting that one of the men pointed a handgun and demanded property.
The robbers damaged property belonging to the victims and fled in a vehicle, according to BGPD.
Police were given a description of the vehicle and located it a short time later on Russellville Road, and property belonging to the victims was in the vehicle, according to BGPD.
Dustin Dwayne Appling, 34, and Michael David Melton, 36, both of Bowling Green, were arrested on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree criminal mischief.
Appling is also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.
